comscore Six Reliance Jio prepaid plans price hiked in India: Check revised plans, validity, benefits, more
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans
News

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio revises prices of all Disney+ Hotstar plans available in India. The revised plans are already listed on the official Jio website. The telecom operator has hiked prices by Rs 520. Check full details here.

Jio 5G service announcement

Reliance Jio now revises prices of all Disney+ Hotstar plans available in India. The telecom operator increases the prices of plans that offer a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar video streaming platform. Last week, Jio revised select prepaid plans and JioPhone plans in India. Check details here. Also Read - Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers six Disney+ Hotstar plans in India and all of them have been revised now. The telecom operator has hiked prices by Rs 520. The new prices are listed on the official website. Check full details here. Also Read - From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Jio revises Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans

-Starting with Rs 601 prepaid plan, which was previously priced at Rs 499. This means, there has been an increase of Rs 102. The plan offers 3GB data per day], unlimited voice calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year (worth Rs 499). This plan comes with 28 days validity. Also Read - Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here’s how you can avoid paying extra

-Previously priced at Rs 666, the plan is now available at Rs 799. Under the prepaid plan, users get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year, and access to the Jio suite of apps. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

To vote for more categories, click here

-Reliance Jio Rs 888 plan is now available at a higher price of Rs 1066. The plan comes bundled with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls to any network, free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and access to all Jio apps with a validity of 84 days. It also brings additional 5GB of data.

-Jio Rs 3199 prepaid plan was previously available at a price of Rs 2599. Under the plan, users get 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, access to the Jio suite of apps, an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, additional 10GB of data with a validity of 365 days.

-Previously priced at Rs 549, the data-only plan is now available at a price of Rs 659. The plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, an annual subscription Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 56 days.

The refreshed plans are available on Reliance Jio’s official website as well as other third-party applications including Google Pay, Amazon, PhonePe, among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2021 7:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
Deals
OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Google Pixel Watch image leaks reveal design and looks

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans
Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

Telecom

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Telecom

From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans
Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

News

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra
Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

News

Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

हिंदी समाचार

सस्ते में आईफोन खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, Flipkart Sale में iPhone SE पर भारी डिस्काउंट

Free Fire में आई जबरदस्त गन स्किन-- Ice Bones, जानें कैसे पा सकते हैं इसे आप

Free Fire Redeem Code For 6 December: तुंरत रिडीम करें यह कोड, फ्री मिल रहा धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी बड़ी स्क्रीन और 5000mAh बैटरी

Jio ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए प्रीपेड प्लान, डेली डेटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ फ्री मिलेगा Disney+ Hotstar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans
Telecom
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans
Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements
iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Deals

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price
Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop
Google Pixel Watch image leaks reveal design and looks

News

Google Pixel Watch image leaks reveal design and looks

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers