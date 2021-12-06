Reliance Jio now revises prices of all Disney+ Hotstar plans available in India. The telecom operator increases the prices of plans that offer a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar video streaming platform. Last week, Jio revised select prepaid plans and JioPhone plans in India. Check details here. Also Read - Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers six Disney+ Hotstar plans in India and all of them have been revised now. The telecom operator has hiked prices by Rs 520. The new prices are listed on the official website. Check full details here. Also Read - From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Jio revises Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans

-Starting with Rs 601 prepaid plan, which was previously priced at Rs 499. This means, there has been an increase of Rs 102. The plan offers 3GB data per day], unlimited voice calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year (worth Rs 499). This plan comes with 28 days validity. Also Read - Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here’s how you can avoid paying extra

-Previously priced at Rs 666, the plan is now available at Rs 799. Under the prepaid plan, users get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year, and access to the Jio suite of apps. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

-Reliance Jio Rs 888 plan is now available at a higher price of Rs 1066. The plan comes bundled with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls to any network, free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and access to all Jio apps with a validity of 84 days. It also brings additional 5GB of data.

-Jio Rs 3199 prepaid plan was previously available at a price of Rs 2599. Under the plan, users get 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, access to the Jio suite of apps, an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, additional 10GB of data with a validity of 365 days.

-Previously priced at Rs 549, the data-only plan is now available at a price of Rs 659. The plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, an annual subscription Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 56 days.

The refreshed plans are available on Reliance Jio’s official website as well as other third-party applications including Google Pay, Amazon, PhonePe, among others.