Elon Musk-backed broadband internet service dubbed Starlink is now available for pre-orders in India for $99 which is roughly around Rs 7,200. The satellite-based internet service will be made available to Indian users starting 2022 via satellites that SpaceX has launched into orbit.

The service is currently under beta testing phase although interested users can go and check the availability of the service in their area on the company's official website.

On the Starlink website, you will see the following messages: "Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at this time. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis."

How to pre-register for Starlink?

People interested in registering for the Starlink broadband internet service needs to register on the website. Indian customers need to deposit $99 (Rs 7,200 approx) to register and Starlink says that the amount is refundable. To see the eligibility of your location, you can type the name of the location or their city name and can even enter their postal code.

If your area is eligible to receive the service, you will then be directed to the payments page. You then need to enter details like your first and last name, phone number, email, including billing information like credit card number, etc. Most of the users in India will receive the service by 2022.

First-come, first-served

The company has also confirmed that the service will be rolled out on a first-come, first-served basis and its availability is limited.

Starlink has also said that the service will be released and will be made available depending on the regulatory approvals. It also stated that many users who have pre-registered might not get a broadband connection at all and if they do it may not be on the date promised as per the website.

What does Starlink offer overseas?

According to multiple reports online, Starlink users in the US and Mexico get a connection kit for $499 which includes everything you need for a working connection including a wi-fi router, power cables and even a tripod. The company is looking to deliver high-speed internet of up to 1Gbps download and upload speed to its users.

At the moment, Starlink offers up to 150mbps while it’s looking to double the same with rigorous testing.

Starlink website also states that it will be collecting user data like IP address, contact details and financial data like credit card details for payments.