News

Elon Musk's Starlink broadband internet is coming to India, here's how you can register

Telecom

Starlink broadband internet could be available in your area. You can go and check the same by going to the company's website.

Starlink India registrations

Elon Musk-backed broadband internet service dubbed Starlink is now available for pre-orders in India for $99 which is roughly around Rs 7,200. The satellite-based internet service will be made available to Indian users starting 2022 via satellites that SpaceX has launched into orbit. Also Read - Clubhouse will be soon available for Android users, confirms co-founder

The service is currently under beta testing phase although interested users can go and check the availability of the service in their area on the company’s official website. Also Read - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says Starlink's satellite internet speeds will double in 2021

On the Starlink website, you will see the following messages: “Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at this time. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.” Also Read - Buy a Electric Tesla car using Bitcoin in the future: Elon Musk

How to pre-register for Starlink?

People interested in registering for the Starlink broadband internet service needs to register on the website. Indian customers need to deposit $99 (Rs 7,200 approx) to register and Starlink says that the amount is refundable. To see the eligibility of your location, you can type the name of the location or their city name and can even enter their postal code.

Starlink

If your area is eligible to receive the service, you will then be directed to the payments page. You then need to enter details like your first and last name, phone number, email, including billing information like credit card number, etc. Most of the users in India will receive the service by 2022.

First-come, first-served

The company has also confirmed that the service will be rolled out on a first-come, first-served basis and its availability is limited.

Starlink has also said that the service will be released and will be made available depending on the regulatory approvals. It also stated that many users who have pre-registered might not get a broadband connection at all and if they do it may not be on the date promised as per the website.

What does Starlink offer overseas?

According to multiple reports online, Starlink users in the US and Mexico get a connection kit for $499 which includes everything you need for a working connection including a wi-fi router, power cables and even a tripod. The company is looking to deliver high-speed internet of up to 1Gbps download and upload speed to its users.

At the moment, Starlink offers up to 150mbps while it’s looking to double the same with rigorous testing.

Starlink website also states that it will be collecting user data like IP address, contact details and financial data like credit card details for payments.

  Published Date: March 1, 2021 9:11 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 1, 2021 9:16 PM IST

News

This iPhone 13 specific will help solve your 'iPhone' storage issues
News
This iPhone 13 specific will help solve your 'iPhone' storage issues
Realme GT 5G specifications appear on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Realme GT 5G specifications appear on Geekbench ahead of launch
Gionee Max Pro with 3GB RAM launched in India

Mobiles

Gionee Max Pro with 3GB RAM launched in India
ISS to get new solar panels later this year

News

ISS to get new solar panels later this year
Woman ordered iPhone 12 Pro Max, got Apple yogurt drink in return

News

Woman ordered iPhone 12 Pro Max, got Apple yogurt drink in return

