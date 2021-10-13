Starlink Internet service to release soon: How to check if the broadband service will be available in your area

Starlink, the satellite-based internet service of Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, is set to make its India debut. US private space company SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are exploring the possibility of launching their world’s best satellite-based internet services in India. Indian users will get access to high-speed data. The tech giant is working to extend broadband services in rural areas. Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points

How to check if the service will be available in your area

You can get information about the availability of the service in your area through Starlink’s website. According to Starlink’s website, the service is currently available to a limited number of users in limited regions. The pre-orders are available in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). Also Read - Starlink release date in India, pre-booking details, plans prices, activation kit, and more details

Pre-orders

These pre-orders are open to all, but according to the official website, this satellite internet service will be offered on a ‘first come, first served.’ The company says that this service may not be started in your area or even if it is unavailable to the customer who pre-orders. This is probably the reason why Starlink has kept the pre-order amount refundable. Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink broadband services release timeline in India tipped

To pre-order the satellite-based internet project Starlink in India, you will have to pay $99, or Rs 7,200.

Starlink price in India, activation kit

During the beta stage, the company is taking a deposit of $ 99 (about Rs 7,350) from each user. After activation, the Starlink kit involves Starlink, a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod. You can download the Starlink app for iOS and Android to determine your best install location.

Currently, this service is running in the beta-testing phase. “During the beta, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all,” says Starlink FAQ’s section.