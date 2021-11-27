comscore Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
News

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Telecom

Starlink has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite-based internet services in India from the DoT.

starlink-musk-1200

Elon Musk’s Starlink is reportedly looking to launch its satellite-based internet services in India soon. While the company has not officially revealed a launch date for its services in India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Communications have revealed that Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India. Also Read - Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

The ministry via a press release has stated that it has noticed that Starlink has started pre-selling/ booking the satellite-based Starlink Internet Services in India. It further adds that for rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Department of Telecommunications is required, and that Starlink has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite-based internet services. Also Read - Elon Musk's Space is ready to bring Starlink to India, now hiring at different positions

Also Read - Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

To cast your vote for other categories click here

The government of India has reached out to the company and asked it to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering satellite-based communication services. It has also requested them to refrain from booking/rendering the satellite Internet services in India with immediate effect.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Starlink satellite internet network will be made available in India next year, and the company is currently in the process of approval from the regulator. Apart from this, the pre-booking for the connection is still live on Starlink’s official website. Users can simply type in their address and pay a pre-booking fee of $99 (approximately Rs 7,200). The pre-booking fee is completely refundable.

Once Starlink launches, it will compete against major Indian telecom service providers, and broadband service providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to name a few.

To recall, SpaceX recently opened two job role positions in India for its Starlink. Sanjay Bhargava, the Country Director of the company said that they are looking for two people to join the Indian Subsidiary. He did add that more positions will open up in the future, however, he added that the positions will open after the company is commercially licensed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 27, 2021 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
Telecom
Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Apps

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

News

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Electric Vehicle

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Telecom

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

Telecom

Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India
Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more

Telecom

Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more
Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

News

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy
Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

News

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

हिंदी समाचार

मोटोरोला जल्द ही पेश करेगा एक धांसू टैबलेट, लीक हुए कई फीचर्स

Vi (Vodafone-idea) का धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली सिर्फ 12.50 रुपये खर्च करके पाएं 200GB डेटा और Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire OB31 Update का है इंतजार? यहां देखें टीजर, फीचर्स और बाकी पूरी डिटेल

WhatsApp Tricks: किसी भी फोटो को WhatsApp Stickers में बदलना है बहुत आसान, जानें तरीका

Free Fire Upcoming Season: अगले महीने Elite Pass में मिलेंगे ये 5 धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें पाने का तरीका

Latest Videos

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece
How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices
WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

News

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
Telecom
Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Apps

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report
Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

News

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans
BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Electric Vehicle

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers