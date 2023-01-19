Stream unlimited with these high data plans from Jio and Airtel

Even though the telecom market is reduced to only four operators, customers do not have to struggle to find the tariff plan that suits their needs. If you are a prepaid user, you have several options to choose from. From a high-validity plan to a high-data plan, you could find the one no matter if you are a Jio customer, an Airtel customer, or a Vi customer. Also Read - Poco X5 Pro design revealed by the Cricketer Hardik Pandya: See how it looks

Specifically, if you are looking for a recharge plan that offers high internet data value because you love streaming movies and shows, you can either go for either daily data plans or the plans without daily caps. You also have the option to purchase a plan that comes with subscriptions to streaming services, giving you the freedom to pay additionally. Here are a few high-data plans from Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Airtel prepaid plans

Rs 3359 – You get 2.5GB of data per day in this plan for a validity of 365 days. You also get a subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year.

Rs 2,999 – Subscribers of this plan get 2GB data per day for 365 days, along with additional benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle service.

Rs 1,799 – This plan comes with a data cap of 24GB for 365 days, but you are free to use that data per your wish as there is no daily cap in this recharge plan.

Rs 999 – You get 2.5GB of data per day for 84 days in this plan, along with a subscription to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months.

Rs 839 – In this plan, you get 2GB of data per day for a total of 84 days, along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months.

Rs 699 – This plan offers the highest daily data cap of 3GB but it is valid only for 56 days. You get an Amazon Prime membership along with this plan.

Jio prepaid plans

Rs 2,999 – In this plan, you get 2.5GB of data per day for 365 days along with a subscription to Jio apps. If you recharge your number with this plan right now, you also get 23 days extra, increasing the validity to 388 days.

Rs 2,023 – This plan also gives you the benefit of 2.5GB of data per day but the validity is down to 252 days.

Rs 2,879 – Jio offers a validity of 365 days with this plan, as well, but with a reduced cap of 2GB of data per day.

Rs 1,199 – This plan offers you the maximum amount of daily data capped at 3GB for a total of 84 days.

Rs 899 – Under this plan, you get 2.5GB per day for a validity of 90 days, along with complimentary access to Jio apps.

Rs 719 – Subscribers get 2GB of data per day for a maximum validity of 84 days.

Rs 419 – For a validity of 28 days, you get 3GB of data per day along with access to Jio’s apps throughout the validity.