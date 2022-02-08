The Union government will complete the auction of frequencies for the deployment of 5G network in India in 2022. Soon after, the telecom operators in India will start rolling out their 5G services in India – something that they have been testing and preparing for quite some time now. Now, reports in the past have explained how 5G infrastructure will build on top of the existing 4G infrastructure. Now, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director has explained how street furniture will be helpful in deploying the 5G network in India. Also Read - Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India: Here’s what it plans to do

COAI DG Dr SP Kochhar in an interview with Telecom Talk stressed on the importance of ‘street furniture’ in deploying 5G in India and bringing down the deployment cost. For the uninitiated, street furniture in the case of telecom networks means the existing infrastructure such as buildings, electricity poles and telephone poles among other things. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

He said that the 5G network involves frequencies in high-spectrum bands such as 3.3 GHz – 3.6 GHz and that the signals in these frequencies can easily be disturbed by basic objects, people and trees. And so, there is a need to place 5G towers every few meters in order to ensure proper coverage. However, this is not practical as it will increase the cost of deployment of the 5G network in India by manifolds.

The alternative is to mount 5G towers on top of the existing infrastructure such as buildings and electricity poles. Also Read - Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone

“We have to look around in the environment and what we find is electricity poles, and telephone poles, are approximately set up at distances of 100 metres,” Kochhar said in the interview with the publication.

“If we are permitted to just mount our antennas onto these poles, then we have an environment which is readymade, where we can roll out 5G of a very high standard at lower power output, and it will cover about 10 metres to hundred meters, but the capacities will be huge,” he added. This will not only increase the network capacity but also the speed of the 5G network.

He also noted that since telecom operators don’t have a clear guideline in this regard yet, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) were working on detailing and rolling out regulations and policies for the same.