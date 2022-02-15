Tata Play, earlier known as Tata Sky, has rolled out new Binge Combo Plans that will let subscribers access Netflix. Prior to this, Tata Play had plans that gave access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and more services along with regular TV channels. The new plans also give access to Netflix and regular TV channels. Also Read - Best web series to watch on Netflix right now: Inventing Anna, Aranyak, All of Us Are Dead and more

With the Netflix combo plan, subscribers will be able to access Netflix via the Tata Play Binge+ Smart set-top box or via the Tata Play Binge mobile app. According to the company, the Tata Play Binge service is also available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Play Edition.

Tata Play binge Netflix Combo plans

Here are the new Netflix combo plans that you can subscribe to now:

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo – Rs 849 per month – supports 1 device at 480p, 31 HD Channels and 66 SD Channels.

Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo – Rs 999 per month – supports 1 device, 480p, 55 HD channels and 78 SD Channels.

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo – Rs 1109 per month – supports 2 devices, 1080p, 31 HD channels and 66 SD Channels.

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo – Rs 1249 per month – supports 4 devices in 4K, 31 HD channels and 66 SD Channels.

Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo – Rs 1269 per month – supports 2 devices at 1080p, 55 HD channels and 78 SD channels.

Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo – Rs 1399 per month – supports 4 devices at 4K, 55 HD channels and 78 SD channels.

As per the company blog, “Tata Play DTH subscribers will be able to get access to Netflix through the Tata Play Netflix Combo packs. The Combos will have a choice of Netflix’s Basic, Standard and Premium plans to access the diverse Netflix library, including series, films, and documentaries from India and around the world such as Money Heist, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Minnal Murali, Dhamaka, Aranyak, and Red Notice. The subscribers will also be able to experience hassle-free billing through Tata Play’s wallet.”