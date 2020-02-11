Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17

Tata Sky has announced a new “Jingalala Appiness Offer” for all of its existing subscribers. In this offer, the DTH service provider is offering its Tata Sky Mobile app content for free for a limited time period. The offer is only valid on Tata Sky Mobile app from February 11 to February 17 (midnight).

As first reported by DreamDTH, all the content on the Tata Sky Mobile app will be available for free. It includes over 5000 titles, 400 live TV channels and more. That said, it is reported that transactional VOD (video on demand) or TVOD and movies on rent won’t be part of this offer. During this period, the Tata Sky services available on app will be available at a discounted rate of Re 1.

Additionally, the DTH operator is reportedly offering some additional discounts like up to 50 percent cashback on recharge, box upgrade and multi TV offers under this app-exclusive promotional scheme period.

DTH service Tata Sky has recently bumped up its lowest recharge value by 150 percent. The new prices will be effective from February 11. If you’re a Tata Sky subscriber who usually opt for smaller recharge option, then your lowest Tata Sky recharge amount has increased. Up until now, the lowest recharge amount was Rs 20. The recharge has now been increased to Rs 50.

Customers who are subscribed have also been informed of the same via an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. With the increased tariff, trying to recharge with an amount lesser than Rs 50 will result in a failed transaction.