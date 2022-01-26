comscore Tata Sky renames itself as Tata Play
Tata Sky becomes Tata Play, adds OTT combo packs, free service visits and more

Tata Sky's new brand identity, Tata Play will be visible to customers starting January 27.

Image: Tata Play

Tata Sky has decided to drop ‘Sky’ and rebrand itself as Tata Play as the company plans to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages. This new brand identity will be visible to customers starting January 27. Also Read - Netflix announces top 10 shows, movies: Red Notice, Bridgerton, Don't Look Up and more

The company said that as a part of the upgrade it has also added Netflix to the list of the 13 OTT services, which includes the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, to its Binge Combo plans. The new and upgraded Tata Play Binge Combo plans start at Rs 399 and they will be promoted across the country by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan and Priyamani in the south. However, the company didn’t share details about the upgraded plans. Also Read - Netflix India announces 'Take Ten' competition to discover next-gen storytellers

“The Tata Play brand mark and play mark takes inspiration from the “Tata” mark – borrowing and reinforcing the trust, quality and recognition of India’s most valuable brand. The word “Play” adds youthfulness, ease & simplicity to an already trusted brand…With Tata Play, we promise you Fun, Personalisation, Flexibility, Freedom, Quality, Innovation and Connection,” Tata Play Chief Communications Officer, Anurag Kumar said on the occasion. Also Read - Netflix's February 2022 Releases: Movies, shows coming to Netflix next month

In addition to this, Tata Sky has also renamed its broadband business called Tata Sky Broadband to Tata Play Fiber. Furthermore, the company announced that it has also launched an aggregator app called Tata Play Binge, which will give users access to content from 13 OTT apps via a single user interface while offering the flexibility of single subscription and payment.

Furthermore, the company announced that it is making its service visits free for all customers starting January 26 adding that its de-active DTH customers can continue to recharge and get restarted on the platform with no reconnection charges.

“Our DTH business has a sizable market share and we’ll continue our endeavour to expand the TV viewing universe. Our Broadband business with 100% fiber network provides impressive speeds, and that’s why we renamed it to Tata Play Fiber,” Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play added.

Tata Sky is a joint venture between Tata Group and Walt Disney Group, which over the years has garnered over 23 million subscribers.

Published Date: January 26, 2022 4:49 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 4:49 PM IST

