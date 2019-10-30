comscore Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15% discount on annual broadband plans
Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15 percent discount on annual broadband plans: Here is how much you can save

Tata Sky Broadband is offering the discount as a special offer on semi-annual and annual broadband plans. Check out the plans and savings available on these plans.

  Published: October 30, 2019 1:49 PM IST
Image via TelecomTalk

Tata Sky Broadband might not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of home internet service. But the company has been slowly expanding to take on major rivals. The service is now available in 22 cities across the country and offers competitive data speed and price. After the launch of JioFiber, Tata Sky Broadband announced an offer where it gave up to six months of extra service with annual broadband plans. Now, it has announced another offer that will challenge its rivals. The operator now allows its customers to save up to 15 percent on annual broadband plans.

Tata Sky Broadband Offer: All you need to know

The new offer from Tata Sky Broadband is similar to the one available from Airtel Broadband. With an annual broadband plan, customers will be able to save up to 15 percent. Those who opt for the six months plan, the discount applicable is equal to 10 percent. The six months free service was already a great offer and now, customers will be able to save further. The new offers should be seen as a way for the company to retain existing customers and bring new users onboard.

According to Telecom Talk, Tata Sky is allowing its users to save up to 15 percent on annual broadband plans. Its plans are available in the form of unlimited or fixed GB plan. Under unlimited plan, Tata Sky Broadband offers plans for a month, three months, six months and 12 months. It is not offering any discount with its one month or three months plans. However, the six month plans are available with 10 percent discount while 12 months plan are being offered with 15 percent.

In Mumbai, there are three plans under six months offering priced at Rs 4,860 for 25Mbps speed, Rs 5,400 for 50Mbps speed and Rs 5,940 for 100Mbps speed. All the three plans are available with a special offer of 10 percent discount. The 12 months plans are available starting at Rs 9,180 for 25Mbps speed. The 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans are priced at Rs 10,200 and Rs 11,200. These plans are available with a special offer of 15 percent discount.

