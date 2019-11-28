comscore Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Tata Sky Broadband plans now offer data rollover feature with select plans
News

Tata Sky Broadband plans now offer data rollover feature with select plans

Telecom

As the competition increases, Tata Sky Broadband is offering data carryover feature with fixed GB plans.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 4:59 PM IST
tata-sky-broadband

Image via TelecomTalk

Tata Sky is the top DTH operator in India, but the company also offer high-speed broadband services. Although the presence of Tata Sky Broadband is not there is all cities, the company is offering its services in prominent cities. It is already facing tough competition from BSNL and Reliance JioFiber. To make its service even more competitive, Tata Sky is now offering data rollover feature.

Tata Sky Broadband data rollover feature detailed 

The broadband provider’s plan portfolio includes unlimited data and fixed GB data plans. The data rollover feature is only offered on fixed GB data plans, TelecomTalk reports. With data rollover, users can keep their monthly balance data intact and carry forward it.

For instance, the Rs 650 plan offers 60GB monthly data at speeds up to 25Mbps. Now, say, in a month, you only end up using 25GB data, and 35GB is remaining. When the next month billing cycle starts, you will have a total of 95GB data (60GB current month + 35GB from last month).   

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised

The broadband provider recently revised its plans with better benefits. In Mumbai, the basic plan from Tata Sky Broadband starts at Rs 900 and it offers 25Mbps data speed for a period of one month. There are two more monthly plans priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,100. These plans offer download speed of 50Mbps and 100Mbps respectively. They come with unlimited data benefit where speed drops to 2Mbps after FUP limit.

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100: All you need to know

Also Read

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100: All you need to know

 

It offers long term plans in the form of three months, six months and twelve-month offering. The three months plan is priced at Rs 2,700 for 25Mbps speed, Rs 3,000 for 50Mbps data speed and Rs 3,300 for 100Mbps speed. The advantage is that customers get free router and free installation with these quarterly plans.

Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15 percent discount on annual broadband plans: Here is how much you can save

Also Read

Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15 percent discount on annual broadband plans: Here is how much you can save

The six months plan are start at Rs 4,860 and offer additional 10 percent discount. There is, however, no data roll over facility with these plans. The annual plan is available at Rs 9,180 for 25Mbps data speed. The 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans are available for Rs 10,200 and Rs 11,220 respectively.

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature
Telecom
Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature
Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday Deals available from November 29

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday Deals available from November 29

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Here are the top deals and offers

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Here are the top deals and offers

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature
Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs

News

Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs
BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan

Telecom

BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan
Tata Sky will not offer annual and semi-annual channel packs to new users

News

Tata Sky will not offer annual and semi-annual channel packs to new users
Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

News

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 3 स्मार्टफोन दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च, पंच-होल डिजाइन होने का मिला हिंट

Redmi Note 8 Pro का नया Electric Blue कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T के इस कलर वेरिएंट में क्या है खास, जो कभी नहीं हुआ रिलीज

Airtel Wynk Music के पास हैं सबसे ज्यादा डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स

BSNL ने बंद किए इस प्लान को एक बार फिर किया लॉन्च, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out
Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update
Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs

News

Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs
Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display

News

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features