Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature

Tata Sky is the top DTH operator in India, but the company also offer high-speed broadband services. Although the presence of Tata Sky Broadband is not there is all cities, the company is offering its services in prominent cities. It is already facing tough competition from BSNL and Reliance JioFiber. To make its service even more competitive, Tata Sky is now offering data rollover feature.

Tata Sky Broadband data rollover feature detailed

The broadband provider’s plan portfolio includes unlimited data and fixed GB data plans. The data rollover feature is only offered on fixed GB data plans, TelecomTalk reports. With data rollover, users can keep their monthly balance data intact and carry forward it.

For instance, the Rs 650 plan offers 60GB monthly data at speeds up to 25Mbps. Now, say, in a month, you only end up using 25GB data, and 35GB is remaining. When the next month billing cycle starts, you will have a total of 95GB data (60GB current month + 35GB from last month).

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised

The broadband provider recently revised its plans with better benefits. In Mumbai, the basic plan from Tata Sky Broadband starts at Rs 900 and it offers 25Mbps data speed for a period of one month. There are two more monthly plans priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,100. These plans offer download speed of 50Mbps and 100Mbps respectively. They come with unlimited data benefit where speed drops to 2Mbps after FUP limit.

It offers long term plans in the form of three months, six months and twelve-month offering. The three months plan is priced at Rs 2,700 for 25Mbps speed, Rs 3,000 for 50Mbps data speed and Rs 3,300 for 100Mbps speed. The advantage is that customers get free router and free installation with these quarterly plans.

The six months plan are start at Rs 4,860 and offer additional 10 percent discount. There is, however, no data roll over facility with these plans. The annual plan is available at Rs 9,180 for 25Mbps data speed. The 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans are available for Rs 10,200 and Rs 11,220 respectively.