Tata Sky is the leader in India’s DTH market. However, the company seems to be focused on expanding its footprint in the broadband segment as well. In such an effort, Tata Sky Broadband has revised its plans to now offer 100Mbps download speeds. The revised plans are aimed to challenge Reliance JioFiber, which is yet to become a mainstream home broadband offering in the country. Tata Sky Broadband also has competition from Airtel Xstream Fibre, ACT Fibernet and other internet service providers.

Tata Sky Revises Broadband Plans

In Mumbai, the basic plan from Tata Sky Broadband starts at Rs 900 and it offers 25Mbps data speed for a period of one month. There are two more monthly plans priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,100. These plans offer download speed of 50Mbps and 100Mbps respectively. They come with unlimited data benefit where speed drops to 2Mbps after FUP limit. While these plans seem expensive at the face of it, users can benefit by opting for longer term plans.

It offers long term plans in the form of three months, six months and twelve month offering. The three months plan is priced at Rs 2,700 for 25Mbps speed, Rs 3,000 for 50Mbps data speed and Rs 3,300 for 100Mbps speed. The advantage is that customers get free router and free installation with these quarterly plans. The six months plan are start at Rs 4,860 and offer additional 10 percent discount. There is, however, no data roll over facility with these plans. The annual plan is available at Rs 9,180 for 25Mbps data speed. The 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans are available for Rs 10,200 and Rs 11,220 respectively.

These plans are available with a 15 percent discount. These plans are even cheaper in places like Ahmedabad. According to Telecom Talk, Tata Sky Broadband is offering no FUP limit on its 100Mbps plans. However, the service provider has not yet updated its website to reflect the change. In comparison, Hathway Broadband offers 100Mbps unlimited plan for Rs 499 as part of its Steal the Deal offer. This plan is half the price of Tata Sky Broadband’s offering.