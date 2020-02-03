Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV may announce new tariff plans on February 12

With the start of 2020, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) published a new amendment in NTO 2.0 (New Tariff Order) for broadcasters to reduce the rising cost of cable/ DTH subscriptions. On January 1, TRAI had asked broadcasters to announce the revised prices before January 15, 2020. However, the matter was taken to the court, and now, it is possible that the new pricing will get announced after the next hearing on February 12.

As per NTO 2.0, the TRAI has directed broadcasters to announce new rates for packages and channels as per the new regime, following which, the cable/ DTH operators will put out the revised packages for subscribers. If the court’s decision comes in favor of TRAI, then it is possible that Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2h, Airtel Digital TV and other DTH service providers may announce their new plans on the same day, but these will be implemented from 1 March, 2020.

The telecom regulator asked broadcasters to announce their new pricing structure, in which, they are only allowed to have maximum MRP of Rs 12 for an a la carte channel, instead of Rs 19. Also, it directed cable/ DTH operators to provide 200 channels for Rs 153. At present, the same offers only 100 channels for a network capacity fee (NCF) levy of Rs 153 (Rs 130 excluding taxes).

Additionally, DPOs (distribution platform operators) have also been ordered to cap fee below Rs 160, as they will not be allowed to charge more than Rs 160 per month for giving all channels available on their platform. The amendments will come to effect March 1, which means consumers will be able to benefit after February 29, 2020.