Tata Sky stops selling SD set-top-box, offers HD connection at same price

Tata Sky stops selling SD set-top-box, offering HD connection at same price instead

As for the pricing, now the Tata Sky HD box is priced at Rs 1,399, but users will have to pay additional Rs 153 FTA channels, which means the connection will cost them a total of Rs 1,552.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 2:05 PM IST
Tata Sky has stopped selling the standard-definition (SD) set-top-boxes to the new customers, instead they can now purchase a high-definition (HD) set-top-box (STB) at the price of a SD connection. The DTH operator has removed SD STBs from its website. BGR India has independently confirmed that the SD connection is indeed discontinued, but new customers can buy HD connection for Rs 1,552 with installation (same as SD connection price) along with one month free FTA channels.

The official website now only lists Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky 4K, Tata Sky+ HD and Tata Sky Binge+ STBs for new customers. As for the pricing, now the Tata Sky HD box is priced at Rs 1,399, but users will have to pay additional Rs 153 FTA channels, which means the new connection will cost them a total of Rs 1,552.

Meanwhile, the DTH operator is also offering Binge+ connection with Rs 1,000 cashback offer. The company is offering the cashback to customers who use Android Upgrade offer on their old connection. The box is now priced at Rs 5,999 but consumers will get Rs 1,000 cashback in their DTH account. The new offer has started from January 31, and the company has been informing its customers about this new offer via text messages.

Binge+ Cashback Offer: All you need to know

Tata Sky launched its Binge+ set-top box in India last month. The Binge+ set-top box runs Android 9 Pie, making it a smart STB device. It supports OTT applications in addition to satellite TV content. The set-top box was announced for Rs 5,999 for the new subscribers. Now, the company is trying to lure existing subscribers with its Android upgrade offer. The offer gives Rs 1,000 cashback which brings the effective price of the Android STB down to Rs 4,999.

