comscore Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Tata Sky users is giving new Binge users 30-day free trial
News

Tata Sky users is giving new Binge users 30-day free trial

Telecom

Tata Sky also launched the Binge+ service at the beginning of the year. It is an Android TV Set-Top Box that is priced at Rs 5,999.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 1:57 PM IST
Tata Sky Binge

Direct-To-Home (DTH) giant Tata Sky is currently offering an offer to users opting for the Tata Sky Binge service. As part of this service, the company offers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition to its users. In addition, subscribers get premium access to a number of Over-The-Top (OTT) services. It offers free three-month access to Amazon Prime, free monthly subscriptions to Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now, and Hungama. Taking a look at the value, all these services amount to more than Rs 700 per month. However, the Binge service amounts to just Rs 249 per month resulting in savings of about Rs 450.

Related Stories


Tata Sky Binge offer details

As per a report from TelecomTalk, the company is offering a free 30-day trial to new Tata Sky Binge users. Once the trial period expires, the users will be required to pay Rs 249 per month. This 30 day trial period is meant to provide an initial offering to the users. If they don’t like the service then they can easily cancel their subscription without paying for unnecessary services. All services except Amazon Prime will continue to be free if the user decides to renew the subscription. On the other hand, Amazon Prime will only be free for the first three months.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Look

As previously noted, the Amazon Fire TV Stick comes pre-installed with the Tata Sky app. The app will offer seven-day catch-up TV on the Amazon Fire TV. Tata Sky also launched its Binge+ service at the beginning of the year. Taking a closer look, it is an Android TV Set-Top Box that is priced at Rs 5,999.

Tata Sky stops selling SD set-top-box, offering HD connection at same price instead

Also Read

Tata Sky stops selling SD set-top-box, offering HD connection at same price instead

The company also noted that Tata Sky Binge+ service subscribers need to renew the service along with the separate DTH subscription. It also comes with Amazon Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, SunNXT, and Hungama apps out of the box. One can install more apps using the Google Play Store. It is worth noting that the company has already offered a similar offer in the past.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 1:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Telecom

JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial

Telecom

Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial

Telecom

Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial
Dish TV is now offering 'Lifetime Warranty' on new set-top-box

Telecom

Dish TV is now offering 'Lifetime Warranty' on new set-top-box
Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

News

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India
Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17

Telecom

Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17
Tata Sky bumps lowest recharge price by 150 percent

News

Tata Sky bumps lowest recharge price by 150 percent

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A71 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, दमदार बैटरी के साथ मिलते हैं चार रियर कैमरा

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की कैमरा डीटेल्स आए सामने, जानें खूबियां

लीक हुए OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite के फीचर और कीमत

Tinder भारत में रिलीज करेगा वीडियो सीरीज Swipe Night

इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकता है iPhone 9 और नया आईपैड प्रो, होंगे कई खास बदलाव

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

News

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life
Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

News

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed