Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial

Direct-To-Home (DTH) giant Tata Sky is currently offering an offer to users opting for the Tata Sky Binge service. As part of this service, the company offers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition to its users. In addition, subscribers get premium access to a number of Over-The-Top (OTT) services. It offers free three-month access to Amazon Prime, free monthly subscriptions to Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now, and Hungama. Taking a look at the value, all these services amount to more than Rs 700 per month. However, the Binge service amounts to just Rs 249 per month resulting in savings of about Rs 450.

Tata Sky Binge offer details

As per a report from TelecomTalk, the company is offering a free 30-day trial to new Tata Sky Binge users. Once the trial period expires, the users will be required to pay Rs 249 per month. This 30 day trial period is meant to provide an initial offering to the users. If they don’t like the service then they can easily cancel their subscription without paying for unnecessary services. All services except Amazon Prime will continue to be free if the user decides to renew the subscription. On the other hand, Amazon Prime will only be free for the first three months.

As previously noted, the Amazon Fire TV Stick comes pre-installed with the Tata Sky app. The app will offer seven-day catch-up TV on the Amazon Fire TV. Tata Sky also launched its Binge+ service at the beginning of the year. Taking a closer look, it is an Android TV Set-Top Box that is priced at Rs 5,999.

The company also noted that Tata Sky Binge+ service subscribers need to renew the service along with the separate DTH subscription. It also comes with Amazon Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, SunNXT, and Hungama apps out of the box. One can install more apps using the Google Play Store. It is worth noting that the company has already offered a similar offer in the past.