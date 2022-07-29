comscore Telecom industry in India has come a long way: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom Industry Has Come A Long Way In 5g Advancements Ashwini Vaishnaw
News

Telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the government has reached new heights in introducing 5G technology with an auction of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for 5G spectrum.

4G-Towers

As India prepares for the 5G era, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the ongoing 5G spectrum auction indicates that the country’s telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements. Also Read - TRAI test 5G readiness at New Delhi airport, Kandla port, Bengaluru metro, more: Check details

Announcing the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, scheduled for September 29-October 1 in New Delhi, he said that the industry has emerged to become a sunrise industry in India and a benchmark for the world. Also Read - Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility: Check details

“We are committed to make sure that India’s regulatory systems are transformed to become the world’s best so that industries across the globe are comfortable to invest and plan for the next 10 years,” said the minister. Also Read - TRAI chief asks telecom companies, WiFi providers to work together to improve connectivity in India

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the government has reached new heights in introducing 5G technology with an auction of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for 5G spectrum.

“It is a true testimony of our efforts in making India a digitalised nation,” he emphasised.

“We aim to facilitate last-mile connectivity to India’s hinterlands and I believe the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will become a catalyst in bringing this change,” Chauhan told the gathering.

The sixth edition of IMC will include numerous startup programmes in the digital space with assistance from industry stalwarts.

Owing to rising business opportunities with 5G implementation, IMC will facilitate programs focusing on emerging technologies such 5G and its use in IoT, robotics, gaming, drones, and metaverse.

“As the backbone for digital communications, the telecommunications sector is experiencing a technological revolution, with ever-evolving new technologies, products and 5G to become a leading driver of growth in sectors like agriculture, education, healthcare, robots, amongst others,” Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General, Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar (retd), said.

“This will open the door to infinite possibilities for the nation’s future growth,” he added.

The annual event is expected to witness 70,000 attendees, 7,000 CXO-level delegates, 300 speakers, and 350 exhibitors in more than 60 sessions.

Some of the highlights of the IMC this year would be ‘QUAD Countries Telecom Ministerial Summit’ and 5G use cases.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 3:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more
Mobiles
OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more
Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs

BGMI ban confirmed by Indian govt: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Photo Gallery

BGMI ban confirmed by Indian govt: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Top 5 fuel efficient CNG cars under Rs 9 lakh in India

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Top 5 fuel efficient CNG cars under Rs 9 lakh in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 get full leaked in new renders

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 get full leaked in new renders

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Telecom industry has become a sunrise industry in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 get full leaked in new renders

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to iQOO Z5: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned it one year after launch

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

Hands On

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies
How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999