Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users detailed

These are the best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users in January 2020

If you are an Airtel prepaid user, these are the best recharge plans you can go for.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 5:13 PM IST
airtel-prepaid-plan-main, Airtel postpaid plans

In December 2019, telecom operators hiked prepaid tariff plans by up to 42 percent. Along with the price hike, some plans now come with less validity and reduced data. When Airtel announced the price hike, it started charging for voice calls at 6 paise per minute for calls made to other operators. However, now, the company is offering truly unlimited calls. Here are the best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users.

Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users

Airtel has prepaid plans with unlimited calling starting from Rs 149, and going all the way up to Rs 2,398. These plans offer validity between 28 days to 365 days. All these plans also offer complimentary access to Airtel Xstream app for live TV streaming, along with access to over 10,000 movies and TV shows. What’s more, users also get an access to Wynk Music subscription.

Prepaid plans under Rs 300

You have 5 plans here, priced at Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249 and Rs 279 and Rs 298 offering unlimited calling, and other benefits mentioned above. These plans also come with 28 days validity. The only changes come in the form of data offering and SMS offering. The Rs 149 plan offers 300 local and national SMS and 2GB fixed data.

Then you have Rs 219, Rs 249 and Rs 279 and Rs 298 plans offering 100 daily SMS. The Rs 219 plan offers 1GB daily data, whereas the Rs 249 and Rs 279 plans offer 1.5GB daily data. Lastly, the Rs 298 plan offers 2GB daily data.

Prepaid plans between Rs 300 to Rs 500

There are 5 prepaid plans between Rs 300 to Rs 500. Most of these plans offer 100 local and national SMS daily and unlimited local and national calling. Starting with Rs 349 plan, you get 2GB daily data and 28 days validity. The Rs 398 plan offers 3GB daily data and 28 days validity.

The Rs 379 plan offers 6GB fixed data, 84 days validity and a total of 900 messages. Moving on, you have Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans offering 56 days validity. The Rs 399 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 449 plan offers 2GB daily data.

Prepaid plans above Rs 500

Lastly, there are 5 Airtel recharge plans above Rs 500 price point with unlimited calling. The Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data and 56 days validity. The Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data and 84 days validity. Then you have Rs 698 plan with 2GB daily data and 84 days validity. Moving on, there are two plans with 365 days validity. The Rs 1,498 plan offers 24GB fixed data, whereas the Rs 2,398 plan offers 1.5GB daily data.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 5:13 PM IST

