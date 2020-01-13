comscore Reliance Jio recharge plans for prepaid users detailed | BGR India
These are the best Reliance Jio recharge plans for prepaid users in January 2020

If you are a Reliance Jio prepaid user, these are the best recharge plans to choose from.

  Published: January 13, 2020 12:02 PM IST
Along with Vodafone and Airtel, even Reliance Jio liked its prepaid plan prices in December 2019. And while other operators are offering truly unlimited calling, Jio is still charging 6 paise per minute for off-net calls. Though, it is offering better data benefits compared to the competitors. Here is a look at the best Reliance Jio recharge plans for prepaid users.

List of best Reliance Jio recharge plans

All of the prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited on-net calling (Jio-to-Jio), without any FUP. For off-net calling, Jio is offering some free minutes, after which you will be charged 6 paise per minute for calls made to other operators. All Jio plans also offer users with complimentary access to app suite, which includes the likes of JioSaavn Music, JioCinema, and JioTV among others.

Prepaid plans with 1GB daily data

There is one plan with 1GB daily data offering. Available for Rs 149, the plan offers 24 days validity, 100 SMS daily, and 300 minutes of off net calling. Based on the daily data allowance, you get up to 24GB data. And once the daily limit is exhausted, you can continue unlimited downloads at reduced speed of 64kbps.

Prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

There are four Reliance Jio prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data offering. The most basic is for Rs 199 and it offers 28 days validity. The plan also bundles 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. Next is Rs 399 plan with 56 days validity, and it offers 2,000 minutes of off-net calling. Then you have Rs 555 plan with 84 days validity, and 3,000 minutes of off-net calling.

Lastly, there is Rs 2,020 prepaid plan with 365 days validity and 12,000 minutes of off net calling. All these plans also come with 100 free local and national SMS daily. The plans also offer unlimited internet, where post FUP limit of 1.5GB, speed is throttled to 64kbps.

Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

There are three prepaid plans with 2GB daily data. As in case with other plans, you get unlimited internet, with post FUP speed of 64kbps. You also get 100 free local and national SMS daily. The changes come in the form of validity and off-net calling minutes.

The Rs 249 plan offers 28 days validity and 1,000 off-net minutes. The Rs 444 plan offers 56 days validity and, 2,000 minutes of off-net calling. And lastly, the Rs 599 plan offers 84 days validity and 3,000 minutes of off-net calling minutes.

Prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

There is just one prepaid plan with 3GB daily data offering. Available for Rs 349, the plan offers 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans with fixed data

There are four plans that offer fixed data through the validity period. The most basic plan is available for Rs 98, which offers 28 days validity and 2GB fixed data. It also comes with 300 local and national SMS. Jio-to-Jio calls are completely free, and for off-net calling, users need to do a top-up recharge.

Then there is Rs 129 plan with 2GB fixed data, 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. This is followed by Rs 329 plan with 6GB data, 84 days validity and 3,000 calling minutes. Lastly, there is Rs 1,299 plan with 365 days validity, 24GB data and 12,000 minutes of off-net calling.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 12:02 PM IST

