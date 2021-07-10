Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Airtel rebranded its broadband services as Airtel Xstream Fiber in India last year along with the introduction of new broadband plans to compete with Reliance Jio Fiber, Taka Sky broadband, ACT Fibernet and more. Airtel currently has the widest broadband network coverage in the country, with its plans starting at Rs 499 and going up to Rs 3,999. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 broadband plans the company has to offer in the country along with their pricing, benefits, validity, and more. Also Read - BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans

Broadband plan prices Speeds Bundled apps Unlimited calls Validity Rs 499 up to 40Mbps Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy Yes 1 Month Rs 799 up to 100Mbps Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy Yes 1 Month Rs 999 up to 200Mbps Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, Amazon Prime Yes 1 Month Rs 1,499 up to 300Mbps Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, Amazon Prime Yes 1 Month Rs 3,999 up to 1Gbps Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, Amazon Prime Yes 1 Month

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 broadband plan

Under the Rs 499 plan, Airtel offers its customers unlimited data with speeds of up to 40Mbps per month along with unlimited calling benefit. Apart from these, users also get complimentary access to the Airtel Xstream application, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 broadband plan

With the Rs 799 plan, the company offers customers unlimited data with speeds of up to 100Mbps per month along with unlimited voice calls, access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 broadband plan

Coming to the Rs 999 per month broadband plan, it comes with up to 200Mbps of internet speeds and offers unlimited data along with unlimited voice calls. Apart from these benefits, the plan includes complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. Along with this plan, users will also get a free Airtel Xstream Box, which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 Premium.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 1,499 broadband plan

Under its Rs 1,499 monthly broadband plan, the company offers customers unlimited data with speeds of up to 300Mbps with unlimited voice calling benefit. The plan comes with complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime. Just like the Rs 999 plan, this also comes with a free Xstream streaming box.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 broadband plan

Lastly, under the VIP Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 3,999 per month, the company offers unlimited data with speeds of up to 1Gbps. The plan is bundled with unlimited calling benefit, a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime. Airtel also provides customers with a free Xstream streaming box along with the plan.

FUP limits

All of the Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans fall under Airtel’s Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Under its FUP policy, Airtel provides all of its plans with a capped limit of 3,333GB of data. After the 3,333GB of data is exhausted, the company will throttle its speeds to 1mbps until the next billing cycle.