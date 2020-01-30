comscore Top ACT Broadband plans with up to Rs 500 cashback offer on Netflix
Top ACT Broadband plans with up to Rs 500 cashback offer on Netflix subscription

The ACT Giga plan, which is priced at Rs 5,999, offers you Rs 500 cashback on the Netflix subscription. Check out other ACT Fibernet plans.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 12:33 PM IST
ACT Fibernet offers a bunch of plans with up to Rs 500 cashback offer on Netflix Subscription. It is important to note that the company offers up to Rs 500 cashback offer in different cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Eluru, Guntur, Lucknow and more. Here, we are going to be taking a look at the plans that are available in Bengaluru for the ACT Fibernet customers.

In Bengaluru, the options include ACT Blace (Rs 50 Netflix cashback), ACT Storm (Rs 50) and ACT Lightning (Rs 100). The list also includes ACT Incredible (Rs 150) and ACT Giga (Rs 500) plans. To begin with, the ACT Blaze plan comes with 100 Mbps speed and 450GB data for a month. Customers also get 1500GB data if they subscribe for 6 months or 12 months of subscription, TelecomTalk reports. The monthly rental of the ACT Blaze plan is Rs 1,059, and you can get Rs 50 cashback on Netflix.

The ACT Storm plan gives customers 150Mbps speed with 650GB monthly data. The broadband plan also includes 1500GB extra data, and will cost you Rs 1,159 on a monthly basis. With this ACT Fibernet plan, you will get Rs 50 cashback on your Netflix subscription every month. The ACT Lightning plan offers you Rs 100 cashback on Netflix, and you also get 200Mbps speed and an 800GB data per month. The monthly rental of this broadband plan is Rs 1,399.

There is also the ACT Incredible plan, which offers Rs 150 cashback on the Netflix subscription. The broadband plan also includes 250Mbps speed and 1000GB data per month. The monthly rental of this ACT broadband plan is Rs 1,999, and you also get extra 1500GB data.

The ACT Giga plan, which is priced at Rs 5,999, offers you Rs 500 cashback on the Netflix subscription. The same broadband plan also includes 1Gbps speed with 3500GB data. ACT Fibernet is giving users up to Rs 500 cashback on various other ACT Netflix plans too. So basically, you need to subscribe to any (valid Netflix) ACT Entertainment plan. After activating, you will have to sign up for Netflix via ACT by clicking here. Netflix Services through ACT are available only for those ACT users who subscribe Netflix via ACT Web page, as per the company.

In Delhi city, you get ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans, which are listed with Rs 100 and Rs 350 Netflix cashback offer respectively. It is worth noting that the firm is offering Rs 500 cashback on 1 Gbps ACT Giga plans. Apart from Delhi, the 1 Gbps ACT Giga plan is also available in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai cities.

