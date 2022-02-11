Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Airtel is one of the largest telecom companies in the country, which has many prepaid plans to suit the needs of all users. Many times it becomes challenging to find the best plan. If you are an Airtel customer and are unable to choose the best one for you from the plethora of plans, we will make this problem easy for you. Also Read - Airtel down in several parts of India [Update: service restored]

Rs 179

Airtel Rs 179 comes with a total of 2 GB of data. The validity of this plan of Airtel is 28 days. In this plan of Airtel, 100 SMS are available every day, and unlimited calling is also available on all networks. Apart from this, Airtel also has a plan of Rs 359 in which 2 GB of data per day with unlimited calling and validity of 28 days is available. Also Read - Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription with over 10,500 movies, shows at Rs 149 per month

Rs 299

Airtel also has a plan of Rs 299 in which 1.5 GB of data is available daily with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, 100 messages per day are available with unlimited calling on all networks. A mobile subscription to Amazon Prime Video will be available for one month with this plan. Also Read - After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hints towards a tariff hike in 2022

Rs 599

Airtel’s Rs 599 prepaid plan is available on the company’s official website. Users will get 3 GB of data and 100 SMS daily. You will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. Additionally, in the plan, users will get a free subscription to great apps like Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Wink Music. The time limit of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Rs 265

Airtel also has a plan of Rs 265 in which 1 GB of data is available every day with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, 100 messages per day are available with unlimited calling on all networks. A mobile subscription to Amazon Prime Video will be available for one month with this plan.