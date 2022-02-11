comscore Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Top Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home
News

Top Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Telecom

If you are an Airtel customer and are unable to choose the best one for you from the plethora of plans, then we are going to make this problem easy for you.

Airtel

Airtel is one of the largest telecom companies in the country, which has many prepaid plans to suit the needs of all users. Many times it becomes challenging to find the best plan. If you are an Airtel customer and are unable to choose the best one for you from the plethora of plans, we will make this problem easy for you. Also Read - Airtel down in several parts of India [Update: service restored]

Rs 179

Airtel Rs 179 comes with a total of 2 GB of data. The validity of this plan of Airtel is 28 days. In this plan of Airtel, 100 SMS are available every day, and unlimited calling is also available on all networks. Apart from this, Airtel also has a plan of Rs 359 in which 2 GB of data per day with unlimited calling and validity of 28 days is available. Also Read - Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription with over 10,500 movies, shows at Rs 149 per month

Rs 299

Airtel also has a plan of Rs 299 in which 1.5 GB of data is available daily with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, 100 messages per day are available with unlimited calling on all networks. A mobile subscription to Amazon Prime Video will be available for one month with this plan. Also Read - After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hints towards a tariff hike in 2022

prepaid plan, best prepaid plan, best prepaid plans, airtel prepaid plan, reliance jio prepaid plan, vi prepaid plan

Rs 599

Airtel’s Rs 599 prepaid plan is available on the company’s official website. Users will get 3 GB of data and 100 SMS daily. You will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. Additionally, in the plan, users will get a free subscription to great apps like Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Wink Music. The time limit of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Rs 265

Airtel also has a plan of Rs 265 in which 1 GB of data is available every day with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, 100 messages per day are available with unlimited calling on all networks. A mobile subscription to Amazon Prime Video will be available for one month with this plan.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 4:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free
Gaming
Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free
Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Laptops

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

Reviews

Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home
Airtel down in several parts of India [Update: service restored]

Telecom

Airtel down in several parts of India [Update: service restored]
Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Telecom

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month
Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के लिए इस साल अब तक जारी हुए 5 सबसे धांसू रिडीम कोड्स

नोकिया ने 5G के जमाने में लॉन्च किया 2G फीचर फोन, जानें क्या है खास?

iQOO 9 Series भारत में 23 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Android 13 का डेवलपर प्रिव्यू रोल आउट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire Reward for Today (11 February): आज फ्री में पा सकते हैं कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister
News
Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister
Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Laptops

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3
Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home
Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

Electric Vehicle

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?
How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How To

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers