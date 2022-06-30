comscore Top Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription
Airtel recharge: Top prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Are you looking for a prepaid plan that gives you Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Here are top Airtel plans that offer one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Best Airtel Recharge plans

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and MCU is also streaming its newest show — Ms Marvel — on the OTT platform. If you want to watch these movies and others that are a part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Airtel has a bunch of prepaid plans that offer up to one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.
Take a look at the top recharge plans by Airtel here… Also Read - BSNL new Rs 228, Rs 239 monthly prepaid plans launched: Check all benefits

Airtel Rs 399 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan provides 2.5GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for a time period of 28 days. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. With this plan you will get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for three months worth Rs 149. Additionally, you will also get Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for 3 months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music subscription. Also Read - Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details

Airtel Rs 499 Plan

Airtel‘s Rs 499 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 2GB of data per day. It comes with a validity of 28 days and it also offers 100 SMS per day. Apart from the data and calling benefits, this plan gives you complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year, worth Rs 499. In addition, you will get Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music subscription. Also Read - Best Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls and messages

Airtel Rs 599 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 599 plan provides 3GB of data per day with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and it comes with a validity of 28 days.  With this plan you will get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year worth Rs 499. Additionally, you also get Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music subscription.

Airtel Rs 839 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 839 plan offers unlimited voice calls with 2GB of data per day with the validity of 84 days. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day and a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription for three months worth Rs 149. In addition, you will get Xstream Mobile pack for 84 days, which gives access to any one of the Xstream channels, which SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, MonoramaMAX for free on Airtel Xstream app at no extra cost. With this plan you will also get Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for thre months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music subscription.

Airtel Rs 3,359 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 3,359 plan provides 2.5GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls. It comes with a validity of 365 days. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. With this plan you will get a one-year subscription  for Disney+ Hotstar subscription  worth Rs 499. Additionally, you will get Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music subscription.

