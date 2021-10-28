comscore Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more
Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

Here is the list of top broadband plans under Rs800 the company has to offer in the country and their pricing, benefits, validity, and more.

Government-owned BSNL offers broadband plans across various price segments for a different set of consumers. Some BSNL broadband plans are best suited for users who are looking for unlimited calling and high-speed internet. Here is the list of top broadband plans under Rs800 the company has to offer in the country and their pricing, benefits, validity, and more. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000

BSNL Rs 299 plan

Rs. 299 broadband plan from BSNL is called 100GB CUL and offers 100GB of high-speed data at 10Mbps. After exhausting 100GB of data, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps. After taking this plan, you will pay Rs 299 per month for the first six months and then be migrated to the Rs. 399 plan. Additionally, you get a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling on STD and local networks. However, there is no OTT benefit of any kind in this plan. Also Read - BSNL Rs 749 FTTH broadband plan launched in India: Check data benefits, speed, and more

BSNL Rs 399 plan

In this broadband plan of Rs 399, 200GB of data is given at a speed of 10 Mbps. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed will drop down to 2Mbps. You get a free landline connection with unlimited calling on any network. Also Read - BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

BSNL Rs 555 plan

On the other hand, the DSL broadband plan of Rs 555 offers a 10 Mbps speed up to 500GB and unlimited data at 2 Mbps speed. It also provides the benefit of unlimited voice calling. BSNL’s Rs 299 and 555 DSL broadband plans are available for both new and existing users.

BSNL Rs 779 plan

The telco offers 10 Mbps speed for up to 779GB. The speed then drops down 2mbps after the data is exhausted. Additionally, you get unlimited voice calling on any network for 24 hours. The plan also offers a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.

You can also subscribe to these plans by calling the BSNL toll-free number – 1800 345 1500, apart from the nearest Customer Service Center and BSNL Franchisee/Retailer Store to avail these plans. These plans cannot be merged with plans with Bharat Fiber.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 5:08 PM IST

Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

