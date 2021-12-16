comscore Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more
Best prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio

Customers can activate this plan through C-TOPUP, self-care, and web portal. To activate the plan through self-care, you have to SMS PLAN BSNL399 to 123. However, BSNL has informed that on activation through this medium, free BSNL tune and Lokdhun content will not be available.

Government-owned telecom company BSNL has many prepaid plans with attractive benefits, free calls, and extended validity. One of the prepaid plans is available at Rs 399 with unlimited calling and data benefits. You will get an outgoing FUP limit of 250 minutes for calling under this plan. Apart from this, users can also enjoy BSNL’s flagship tunes and Lokdhun content in this plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here’s what it offers now

BSNL

Talking about benefits, users will get 100 SMS per day with 1GB of data. You can also make unlimited calls to any network, but the policy of 250 outgoing minutes will apply to this. Users will have to pay an additional charge when the daily limit is exhausted. Apart from this, users will be given a free subscription to BSNL Tune and Lokdhun content. The validity of this plan is for 80 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November

Customers can activate this plan through C-TOPUP, self-care, and web portal. To activate the plan through self-care means, you have to SMS PLAN BSNL399 to 123. However, BSNL free BSNL tune and Lokdhun content will not be available on activation through this medium. Also Read - Vodafone Idea teams up with 'Hungama Music' to offer a premium music streaming service

Airtel

Airtel’s plan with a validity of 84 days costs Rs 455. Users get 6GB of data, unlimited calling, and 900 SMS. Additionally, the benefit of Amazon Prime mobile subscription and the Airtel Thanks app is also available with the plan.

The telco has other plans with a validity of 84 days, priced at Rs 719 with 1.5GB data per day and Rs 839 with 2GB data per day. The company, too, has a similar plan like BSNL, which is priced at Rs 359 with 100 SMS per day, 2GB of data, and unlimited calls. However, the validity of the plan will be reduced to 28 days.

Vodafone-Idea

Vodafone Idea also has the same Rs 359 plan as Airtel, which offers the same benefits for 28 days validity. Vi’s prepaid plan of Rs 399 offers 1.5GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 text messages per day. This plan comes with 42 days validity.

Vi’s flagship Binge All Night free data offer is also available on this plan from 12 am to 6 am. The plan offers weekend data rollover, Vi Movies, and TV access, and 2GB of additional data at no additional cost. Vi has plans with 84 days validity priced at Rs 901 with 3GB data per day, Rs 459 with 6GB data per day, Rs 719 with 1.5GB data per day, and Rs 839 with 2GB data per day.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data for 28 days. After exceeding the daily data limit, the speed reduces to 64kbps. Additionally, the plan offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling. The telco offers subscriptions of Jio Apps and other subscriptions, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio Freedom Plan comes with a validity of 30 days with 25GB daily data. After the daily data exceeds, the speed reduces to 64kbps. The Freedom Plan comes with 100SMS per day along with unlimited calling and subscription to Jio Apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

  Published Date: December 16, 2021 1:34 PM IST

