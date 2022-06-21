comscore TRAI chief asks telecos, WiFi providers to collaborate to improve connectivity in India
News

TRAI chief asks telecom companies, WiFi providers to work together to improve connectivity in India

Telecom

TRAI chief said that data usage is expected to go up exponentially owing to the usage of technologies such as 5G, AI, AR, VR and robotics.

WiFi

Image: Pixabay

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman PD Vaghela has urged telecom service providers and Wi-Fi providers in India to work collaboratively in strengthening and improving connectivity in India, especially at a time when deployment of 5G services is right around the corner in India. Also Read - DoT announces design-linked incentive scheme for manufacturers, extends PLI scheme for 5G ecosystem

Speaking at the Broadband India Forum (BIF), the TRAI chief said that data usage is expected to go up exponentially owing to the usage of various technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, robotics, and industry 4.0 among other things. Also Read - Indian govt to convert debt into equity in Vodafone Idea ahead of 5G auctions: Report

At the event, the TRAI chief also urged telecom companies and Wi-Fi hotspot providers to come together to develop and deploy India-specific solutions. “If you want to leverage the combined power of mobile and Wi-Fi technology to improve our digital infrastructure, increase digital inclusion, and bring us to the world-level, telecom companies and Wi-Fi providers have to start working together collaboratively and develop innovative business models which are win-win for both, as well as for the consumers,” Vaghela said at event, as reported by PTI. Also Read - 5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change your life

Apart from stressing on using emerging technologies for strengthening connectivity in India and bringing digital inclusion even in the remote corners of the country, the TRAI chief also talked about the use of public Wi-Fi as of the most important means of enhancing broadband connectivity in the country. He said that public Wi-Fi had emerged as a successful means for rapidly expanding broadband connectivity and that the public Wi-Fi should work complementary to mobile internet in increasing connectivity.

“Keeping in mind the constraints of the mobile spectrum and network infrastructure, we need to have a complementary framework of Wi-Fi, including public Wi-Fi. Worldwide Wi-Fi, especially public Wi-Fi, has emerged as one of the most successful means of enhancing broadband connectivity and proliferation,” he added at the event.

Citing global statistics for the deployment of public Wi-Fi, Vaghela stressed on the need for proliferation of public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. “Comparing it with global penetration and use, one can have no doubt about the growth prospects of Wi-Fi in India…public Wi-Fi can benefit the people, the economy and the nation.. .those who are digitally excluded can have broadband connectivity through Wi-Fi,” he said.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 12:26 PM IST

