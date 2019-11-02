TRAI fixes ringer time for landline, mobile calls; all you need to know

The telecom regulator TRAI has fixed phone call ring time at 30 seconds on mobiles. For landline phones, the ringer time has been set at 60 seconds. This is the ringer time in case the call is neither answered nor rejected by the subscriber.

“The time duration of alert for an incoming voice call, which is neither answered nor rejected by the called party, shall be thirty seconds for Cellular Mobile Telephone Service,” TRAI said in an amendment to quality of service norms. For Basic Telephone Service (landline), the time is 60 seconds. Until now, there were no such limits for calls within India.

Why need a time limit?

The need for time limit came after Reliance Jio accused old operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, of “illegally” masquerading wire-line numbers as mobile numbers for “undue enrichment.” Bharti Airtel has hit back, saying Jio is trying to misguide the regulator ahead the consultation on call connect charges (also called interconnect usage charges).

Telecom operators, on their own, were reducing incoming call ring time to attract call-back call from a subscriber of other networks. These regulations would be effective “after 15 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette,” TRAI said

Call duration and IUC

The call ring duration issue is the heart of the interconnect usage charges (IUC) that Reliance Jio started charging recently. Airtel has alleged that Jio shortened the call ringing time to manipulate the IUC regime. A short ring time span means more missed calls. This would mean more calls to Jio network, thus helping Jio to cut its interconnect payouts to the incumbents.

Jio, in its defense, alleged that call ring time of 15-20 seconds is followed globally, ET report said. The telco further contended that incumbent operators were gaming the IUC regime by charging 2G/3G users with higher tariff. This is because users were unable to move to 4G operators as they didn’t have a compatible device.

With inputs from IANS.