TRAI issues a decision to end 100 free SMS per day rule

After this decision by TRAI, telecom companies can now give more than 100 SMS to consumers in a day.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 9:19 PM IST
TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued ‘Telecommunication Tariff (65th Amendment) Order 2020’ to benefit crores of mobile users of the country during the lockdown. Under this draft, users can now send more than 100 SMS to other users without any limit. Also Read - TRAI says mobile number will remain 10 digits, has no plan for 11 digits: Report

TRAI’s new SMS plan

Moreover, TRAI has also said that it has abolished the specific provision, in which telecom companies used to charge 50 paise on every message after 100 SMS limit from consumers. After this decision, telecom companies can now give more than 100 SMS to consumers in a day. Earlier, telecom companies used to provide 100 SMS a day to their consumers. If the users were to end this limit early, the companies used to charge them 50 paise for every SMS. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

TRAI has said that the 50 paise per SMS charge was arranged in 2012 to stop the spam messages, but now that there is enough technology to stop it, such as a Do Not Disturb (DND) facility and other services implemented in our phones. The system of charging 50 paise after 100 SMS is now removed. Significantly, for the decision on this issue, TRAI had to call its shareholders’ meeting through video-conferencing for the first time. Also Read - iPhone SE 2020: How software helps the single sensor capture depth for amazing portraits

TRAI is also urging companies to come up with new ways to ban SMS spams. In the year 2017, TRAI introduced TCCCPR to ban UCC. TRAI said the new regulatory framework set out under TCCCPR 2018 is based on new technology, which can control SMS spam. This charge was applied as part of the TCCCPR (Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations). However, it has now been withdrawn.

In the era, with the caution of social distancing and quarantine, where the usage of mobile phone services has increased. This relief decision from TRAI on part of the SMS provision will help millions of customers to connect freely. Further, this could also result in an increase in SMS communication for mobile operators.

