TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) hauled up Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL for selectively extending the validity of prepaid users. As per ET report, the telecom regulator has asked operators for selectively extending the validity of prepaid users during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown while many 2G prepaid users across the country still remained without connectivity.

It’s been reported that the many 2G prepaid users across were unable to recharge and their connectivity remained affected, while these operators selectively offered the extended validity to other prepaid users (which were not on 2G). TRAI has written separate letters, dated April 7, to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and even MTNL to ensure uninterrupted services to all prepaid users during the lockdown. The regulator has directed all of them and asked for an immediate compliance report.

As per ET report, TRAI in its nearly identical letters criticized operators for “following a selective approach” in giving relaxation to subscribers. It pointed out that the extended validity and giving a credit of Rs 10 to each subscriber was in a way biased because “all the 2G subscribers were not covered and are facing hardships.”

Further the regulator has asked “TSPs (telecom service providers) to take necessary steps, including extending the validity period to ensure all prepaid subscribers enjoyed uninterrupted services.”