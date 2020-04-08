comscore TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges
News

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Telecom

TRAI has asked operators for selectively extending the validity of prepaid users during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown while many 2G prepaid users across the country still remained without connectivity.

  • Published: April 8, 2020 6:41 PM IST
trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) hauled up Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL for selectively extending the validity of prepaid users. As per ET report, the telecom regulator has asked operators for selectively extending the validity of prepaid users during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown while many 2G prepaid users across the country still remained without connectivity.

Related Stories


It’s been reported that the many 2G prepaid users across were unable to recharge and their connectivity remained affected, while these operators selectively offered the extended validity to other prepaid users (which were not on 2G). TRAI has written separate letters, dated April 7, to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and even MTNL to ensure uninterrupted services to all prepaid users during the lockdown. The regulator has directed all of them and asked for an immediate compliance report.

OnePlus 8 Series launch on April 14: Here is everything that we know about the flagship smartphone series

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Series launch on April 14: Here is everything that we know about the flagship smartphone series

As per ET report, TRAI in its nearly identical letters criticized operators for “following a selective approach” in giving relaxation to subscribers. It pointed out that the extended validity and giving a credit of Rs 10 to each subscriber was in a way biased because “all the 2G subscribers were not covered and are facing hardships.”

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Further the regulator has asked “TSPs (telecom service providers) to take necessary steps, including extending the validity period to ensure all prepaid subscribers enjoyed uninterrupted services.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2020 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
News
OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked

Laptops

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Telecom

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops

ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Telecom

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges
Airtel Xstream offering free access to premium kids content during Coronavirus lockdown

Entertainment

Airtel Xstream offering free access to premium kids content during Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: Airtel promotes 15GB postpaid plan for Rs 100

Telecom

Coronavirus: Airtel promotes 15GB postpaid plan for Rs 100
A Complete Guide on How To Beat Boredom During Lockdown

Brand Solution

A Complete Guide on How To Beat Boredom During Lockdown
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

News

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

हिंदी समाचार

Bharat Fiber plan की उपलब्धता बढ़ी, 499 में मिलेगा इतना डेटा

Oppo का नया स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 5जी सपोर्ट

फेसबुक ने कपल्स के लिए नया चैटिंग ऐप Tuned लॉन्च किया

लॉकडाउन का पालन सही से नहीं हुआ तो कोरोनावायरस का एक मरीज 30 दिनों में 406 लोगों को कर सकता है संक्रमित : ICMR

LG अगले महीने लॉन्च कर सकती है 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

News

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
News
OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked
Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online
Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops

News

Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops
ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services

News

ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services