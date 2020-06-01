comscore TRAI says mobile number will remain 10 digits | BGR India
  • TRAI says mobile number will remain 10 digits, has no plan for 11 digits: Report
TRAI says mobile number will remain 10 digits, has no plan for 11 digits: Report

TRAI says that the existing 10-digits mobile numbers system is here to stay; it won't switch to 11-digits number scheme.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 11:47 AM IST
TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday rejected the recommendation of an 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile phones. Earlier, several media reports had surfaced, stating that TRAI had suggested extending the 10-digit numbering scheme to 11. Instead, there was a demand to put “0” before calling the mobile number from the landline. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

There are so many smartphone users in India that the 10-digits mobile numbers availability could soon run out. This is why TRAI was considering the new number scheme, and it was revealed in the past. If necessary, the mobile number can be of 11 digits. However, TRAI has clarified that the plan to shift to 11 digit numbers has been rejected. This means that the current 10 digit mobile numbers will continue to be available. Also Read - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommendations on spectrum pricing likely by end of October

TRAI Secretary, SK Gupta, said in an official statement that it has categorically rejected the recommendation of 11 digit numbering schemes. This was just a suggestion, which has now been discarded. Also Read - Telecom regulatory authority of India suggests no extra entry fee for full mobile number portability service

TRAI’s 0 pre-fix scheme for landline users

Regarding the new scheme, TRAI said that it has suggested putting ‘0’ as a pre-fix before all the numbers. However, users only have to do that when calling via a fixed-line number to mobile users. That is, when making an STD call from a landline, users will have to put 0 before the number as before. But, it is not part of any new numbering scheme. TRAI said that with this, 254.4 crore additional numbering resources will be available for future mobile services.

In India, new numbers are continually in need of millions of mobile users. The earlier suggestion said that switching to the mobile number of 10 to 11 digits will give a total capacity of 10 billion (1000 crore) numbers in the country. However, TRAI has not felt the necessity to carry such a numbering system, and about 210 crore new telecom connections can be provided with the existing 9, 8, and 7 mobile numbers.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2020 11:47 AM IST

