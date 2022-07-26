comscore TRAI test 5G readiness at New Delhi airport, Kandla port, Bengaluru metro
TRAI test 5G readiness at New Delhi airport, Kandla port, Bengaluru metro, more: Check details

Telecom

TRAI said that these 5G readiness trials were conducted by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL.

Image: Pixabay

5G spectrum auctions are under going in India today. Ahead of the spectrum auction, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced that it has started pilot testing 5G network at select locations across the country. Also Read - Jio adds 3.1 million subscribers, Vi continues to lose: TRAI

TRAI, in a release said that it has testing 5G network at four locations across the country. These locations are — Bhopal Smart City, GMR International Airport in New Delhi, Deendayal Port Kandla near Kutch in Gujarat and Namma Metro in Bengaluru. These 5G readiness trials were conducted by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL. Also Read - Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility: Check details

In Bhopal, pilot testing was carried out at a total of eleven locations. With this, Bhopal has become the first smart city in India to test 5G readiness for use of street furniture like traffic signal poles, street light poles, smart poles, billboards, direction boards, road signage, foot over bridges and city bus shelter. Also Read - TRAI chief asks telecom companies, WiFi providers to work together to improve connectivity in India

Similarly, with the latest 5G readiness trials, the Deendayal Port in Kandla near Kutch and GMR International Airport in New Delhi have become the first port and airport respectively in the country to test 5G readiness. Similarly, the Namma Metro in Bengaluru has become the first Metro rail system in India to test 5G readiness. TRAI says that, at Nama Metro Bengaluru, MG Road Metro station was selected as main station to target 5G coverage at road level, in its concourse area, platform and tracks on both sides.

“One of the objectives of TRAI Pilot is to develop cross sectoral framework which promotes sharing of infrastructure among various central, state, and municipal authorities to develop state of the art 5G network,” TRAI wrote in its release.

The government body also said that it also initiated a consultation process to seek inputs from stakeholders on various issues pertaining to the use of street furniture in 5G deployment in India. These issues like identifying the suitable street furniture based on availability of backhaul, power, capabilities of street furniture for mounting suitable equipment, scalability, and concerns related to local approval, and safety.

TRAI said that it will use data gathered during these consultations and learning from these pilots to prepare its recommendations to the Government on conducive regulatory and policy framework to ensure successful and rapid rollout of small cells and optical fiber using street furniture in all smart cities, other cities and towns, ports, airports, metro rails, Industrial parks, and estates among others.

  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 3:02 PM IST

