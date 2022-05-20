The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon start consultation for framing a mechanism that will lead to KYC (Know Your Customer)-based caller names to appear on phones in India whenever someone makes a call. The regulatory authority has already received a reference to begin consultation from the Department of Telecom (DoT) and it is expected to begin its work in a couple of months. Also Read - 5G will contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in coming 15 years, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

"We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls," TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said in a statement to PTI.

"The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms," he added.

When the framework devised by TRAI is brought into effect, it is expected to have a ripple-effect on the entire telecom industry. First of all, it will help identify callers as per their KYC, which is done when a new SIM is issued to a subscriber. This will not only bring greater accuracy but also transparency in identifying people as compared to the services offered by apps such as truecaller, as they are not based on KYC-data.

In addition to this, implementing the KYC-based caller name mechanism will help users in identifying spam calls and calls from telemarketing companies. Apart from this, the mechanism will make the identity establishment more clear and legally tenable. Lastly, it will lead to the cleaning up of data on crowdsourcing apps, since the data will be linked to KYC details.

That said, it remains to be seen how the proposed mechanism is implemented in the country.

Separately, TRAI recently celebrated silver jubilee of its establishment in India. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a postal stamp to commemorate the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a postal stamp to commemorate the silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) pic.twitter.com/9tCiRg32wL — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

He also launched a 5G testbed in a bid to help the telecom industry to validate their products and services utilising 5G connectivity in India.