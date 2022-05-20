comscore Soon, you will see KYC-based caller names in India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Trai To Moot Mechanism For Displaying Kyc Based Caller Name
News

TRAI to moot mechanism for displaying KYC-based caller name

Telecom

TRAI will soon start working on a framework that will display KYC-based caller name when a person makes a call in India. Here's what we know so far.

google-call-recording-apps

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon start consultation for framing a mechanism that will lead to KYC (Know Your Customer)-based caller names to appear on phones in India whenever someone makes a call. The regulatory authority has already received a reference to begin consultation from the Department of Telecom (DoT) and it is expected to begin its work in a couple of months. Also Read - 5G will contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in coming 15 years, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

“We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls,” TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said in a statement to PTI. Also Read - 6G connectivity to arrive in India by the end of this decade, says PM Modi on TRAI’s 25th anniversary

“The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms,” he added. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first 5G testbed

When the framework devised by TRAI is brought into effect, it is expected to have a ripple-effect on the entire telecom industry. First of all, it will help identify callers as per their KYC, which is done when a new SIM is issued to a subscriber. This will not only bring greater accuracy but also transparency in identifying people as compared to the services offered by apps such as truecaller, as they are not based on KYC-data.

In addition to this, implementing the KYC-based caller name mechanism will help users in identifying spam calls and calls from telemarketing companies. Apart from this, the mechanism will make the identity establishment more clear and legally tenable. Lastly, it will lead to the cleaning up of data on crowdsourcing apps, since the data will be linked to KYC details.

That said, it remains to be seen how the proposed mechanism is implemented in the country.

Separately, TRAI recently celebrated silver jubilee of its establishment in India. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a postal stamp to commemorate the day.

He also launched a 5G testbed in a bid to help the telecom industry to validate their products and services utilising 5G connectivity in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 4:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, all that s new
Gaming
New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, all that s new
TRAI to moot mechanism for displaying KYC-based caller name

Telecom

TRAI to moot mechanism for displaying KYC-based caller name

Infinix Note 12 Turbo five points review

Reviews

Infinix Note 12 Turbo five points review

Samsung launches Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 in Korea

News

Samsung launches Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 in Korea

Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New version of Amazfit GTR 2 launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all details

New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, all that s new

TRAI to moot mechanism for displaying KYC-based caller name

Samsung launches Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 in Korea

Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Air conditioner Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

2022 Mahindra Scorpio इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए इस धांसू SUV में क्या होगा खास

सिर्फ 151 रुपये में मिलेगा 3 महीने तक का Disney+ Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानें ऑफर

Free Fire MAX के टॉप 5 FFWS इवेंट, ग्लू वॉल स्किन समेत कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड के लिए करें क्लेम

Google ने इन 3 खतरनाक ऐप्स को किया बैन, आपके फोन में हुआ तो हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

Vivo Y75 फोन 44MP सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Features

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks

Features

Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999