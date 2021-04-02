comscore TRAI's new SMS regulations will block spam, fraudulent messages: Details here
TRAI's new SMS regulations will prevent spam, fraudulent messages: Here's how

TRAI's new SMS regulations are also said to prevent spam and fraudulent messages, which purport to originate from banks, financial institutions, or other trusted sources. The bulk SMSes including OTP, transactional messages, service, and commercial messages will be verified and scrubbed through by the telcos.

The Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) has announced the activation of new SMS regulations, which are a part of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) issued on July 19, 2018. Also Read - Starlink satellite broadband service faces challenge in India, Elon Musk led company questioned

The new regulations are expected to solve the problem of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC). It is also said to prevent spam and fraudulent messages, which purport to originate from banks, financial institutions, or other trusted sources. The bulk SMSes including OTP, transactional messages, service, and commercial messages will be verified and scrubbed through by the telcos. Also Read - Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021 when compared to Jio, Vi: TRAI

Such messages will need to fulfil the prescribed regulatory requirements. The messages, which are in accordance with the regulations are being delivered successfully, as per the TRAI circular. Also Read - Banking OTP services disruption in India: Here's what happened and TRAI's take on it

“One of the measures to curb the spam was to scrub the content of SMS to be delivered against the registered content template,” the circular read. The content scrubbing process, which was suspended temporarily in March, has been resumed as of April 1, 2021.

“TSPs have been instructed to make special efforts to identify the cause of rejection of SMS, if there is any rejection from some PEs/Telemarketers/ Aggregators. We request regulatory bodies, Central and State departments, Industry bodies, to impress upon organisations under their control to implement these regulations effectively in consumers interest,” as per the circular.

TRAI released last month (via ET Telcom) a defaulter list for registering with the new SMS regulations. Among the defaulters are big names like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Samsung, and Delhivery.

  Published Date: April 2, 2021 4:19 PM IST

