The Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) has announced the activation of new SMS regulations, which are a part of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) issued on July 19, 2018.

The new regulations are expected to solve the problem of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC). It is also said to prevent spam and fraudulent messages, which purport to originate from banks, financial institutions, or other trusted sources. The bulk SMSes including OTP, transactional messages, service, and commercial messages will be verified and scrubbed through by the telcos.

Such messages will need to fulfil the prescribed regulatory requirements. The messages, which are in accordance with the regulations are being delivered successfully, as per the TRAI circular.

“One of the measures to curb the spam was to scrub the content of SMS to be delivered against the registered content template,” the circular read. The content scrubbing process, which was suspended temporarily in March, has been resumed as of April 1, 2021.

“TSPs have been instructed to make special efforts to identify the cause of rejection of SMS, if there is any rejection from some PEs/Telemarketers/ Aggregators. We request regulatory bodies, Central and State departments, Industry bodies, to impress upon organisations under their control to implement these regulations effectively in consumers interest,” as per the circular.

TRAI released last month (via ET Telcom) a defaulter list for registering with the new SMS regulations. Among the defaulters are big names like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Samsung, and Delhivery.