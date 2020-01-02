comscore TRAI's new tariff order mandates 200 channels at Rs 153
News

TRAI's new tariff order limits à la carte channel prices, mandates 200 channels at Rs 153

Telecom

TRAI has also reviewed the pricing of channel bouquets compared to a la carte ones. The statement issued on Wednesday said that the a la carte channels offered by broadcasters can have maximum MRP of Rs 12, instead of Rs 19.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 1:20 PM IST
dth set top box compared

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published modified tariff order on Wednesday to reduce rising costs for subscribers. In a New Tariff Order (NTO) by TRAI on January 1, 2020, the telecom regulator has directed cable/ DTH operators to provide 200 channels for Rs 153. At present, the same offers only 100 channels for a network capacity fee (NCF) levy of Rs 153 (Rs 130 excluding taxes).

Related Stories


TRAI has also reviewed the pricing of channel bouquets compared to a la carte ones. The statement issued on Wednesday said that the a la carte channels offered by broadcasters can have maximum MRP of Rs 12, instead of Rs 19. TRAI has now set January 15 as the deadline for broadcasters to announce their new pricing structure.

TRAI fixes ringer time for landline, mobile calls; all you need to know

Also Read

TRAI fixes ringer time for landline, mobile calls; all you need to know

“One, the sum of the à la carte rates of the pay channels (MRP) forming part of a bouquet shall in no case exceed one-and-a-half times the rate of the bouquet of which such pay channels are a part; and two, the a la carte rates of each pay channel (MRP), forming part of a bouquet, shall in no case exceed three times the average rate of a pay channel of the bouquet of which such pay channel is a part,” noted TRAI statement (via Livemint).

Additionally, DPOs (distribution platform operators) have also been ordered to cap fee below Rs 160, as they will not be allowed to charge more than Rs 160 per month for giving all channels available on their platform. DPOs are asked to publish revised pricing structure on their website by January 30, 2020. The amendments will come to effect March 1, which means consumers will be able to benefit after February 28, 2020.

Watch Video: Tata Sky Channel Packs

“Consumers will be able to benefit as per the amended provisions with effect from 1 March 2020. The Authority is of the view that the amendments will usher in better consumer offerings, more flexible tariff schemes and more choices for consumers,” the statement added.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 1:20 PM IST

