News

Travelling abroad? Vi has launched new international packs with data, voice calling benefits

Telecom

All REDX customers with individual and family plan (primary member) can get one international trip every year with 7 days Vi International Roaming Free pack worth Rs 2,999

Vodafone-Idea

Vodafone Idea has launched new IR packs

International travel is picking up again and travelers can’t afford to stay disconnected from world even on vacations. In order to capitalize on the re-opening of travel, Vodafone Idea has come up with new packs specifically made for international travelers. The packs provide a validity range from 24 hours to 28 days. Vi has roaming arrangements with operators across different geographies. Also Read - Vi announces a Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

Vi International Roaming packs provide unlimited voice calls and data on its roaming networks. Vi post-paid customers travelling to holiday destinations such as UAE, UK, USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and more can opt for Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs, starting from Rs 599 offering 24-hour validity to Rs 5,999 pack that comes with 28 days validity. Also Read - Vi launches Hero Unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited night time data: Check all plans

The ‘Always On’ feature on all Vi Postpaid Roaming Packs ensures that customers do not get charged exorbitant rates while on international roaming even after the expiry of the subscribed pack. For example if travelers who have subscribed to the 7-day Vi Postpaid Roaming Pack, have to extend their stay, they can continue to use their phone for voice, SMS and data, and will be charged standard rates till the user’s usage value doesn’t cross Rs. 599. Upon crossing Rs. 599, the user will be billed @Rs 599 for each additional day that they use the International roaming facility. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces new Rs 82 add-on pack for prepaid users: Check details

In addition, all REDX customers with individual and family plan (primary member) can get one international trip every year with 7 days Vi International Roaming Free pack worth Rs 2,999.

How RedX customers can claim their free IR pack

The eligible user can claim their IR Pack benefit by going to the “Plan Benefits” section on the homepage of the Vi App. They can activate the inbuilt 7 days pack worth Rs 2,999 without any extra cost or even give a future date request to activate the pack for a future date as per the user’s travel plan.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 4:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 23, 2022 4:59 PM IST

