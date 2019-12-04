Airtel recently hiked its prepaid recharge plan prices by up to 42 percent, and the revised prices are already live. The telecom operator has already revealed all the new plans. There are two more plans that are available for some select Airtel customers. Airtel’s Rs 499 and Rs 599 prepaid plans do not include any off-net voice calling minutes. Read on to know more about these Airtel recharge plans.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan details

The Rs 499 Airtel prepaid plan offers users 2GB data on a daily basis. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day and unlimited Airtel to Airtel calling benefits. This means that calls made to other mobile operators (excluding Airtel) will not be free. The prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 82 days. Apart from these, the company is also offering Airtel Xstream app premium and Wynk music, as part of Airtel thanks benefits.

You also get a free 4-week course on Shaw academy (valid for 28 days) and a cashback of Rs 150 on FASTag. Airtel users will also get 20GB (250MB per day) data for free. But to avail this free data offer, one will have to recharge this pack through the company’s Airtel app. DreamDTH reported that this Rs 499 is now available for Rs 698 after a recent price hike.

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan details

Similar to the Rs 698 prepaid plan, this Rs 599 plan is also available for some select users. This Airtel recharge plan offers 2GB data per day, 100 daily SMS as well as unlimited Airtel to Airtel calling benefits. It also includes Airtel thanks benefits, meaning you get Bharti AXA life term insurance worth Rs 4 lakhs. The list also includes Airtel Xstream app premium, Wynk music, and a free 4-week course on Shaw Academy. Airtel is also offering its customers cashback worth Rs 150 on FASTag.