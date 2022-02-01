During the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made two major announcements regarding the telecom sector that mainly focus on the 5G rollout in the country and accessibility of e-services in rural areas. Here are announcements related to the telecom sector that you should not miss: Also Read - Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

5G in India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the auction of the 5G spectrum will take place in 2022. The 5G services are announced to be available in the country by FY 2022-23. "Telecommunications in general and 5G technology, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the roll out of the 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers.", said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.

A PLI scheme for 5G services has also been announced today. As per the official statement, “A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as a part of the production linked in central scheme.”

BharatNet broadband

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a step to make the internet more affordable and accessible for residents in remote and rural areas. As per her statement, “To enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, five percent of annual collections under the universal service obligations fund will be located. This will promote R&D and commercialisation of technologies and solutions.”

The laying of optical fibre in all villages to be completed by 2025. – FM @nsitharaman — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) February 1, 2022

She further announced that contracts for laying optical fiber in all villages including remote areas will be rewarded under “the BharatNET project through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in 2022-23”. The completion is expected in 2025, she added. The government will also take measures to enable better and more efficient use of optical fiber.