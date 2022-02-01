comscore Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5G auction, BharatNet project and more
News

Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5G auction, BharatNet project and more

Telecom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made two major announcements regarding the telecom sector in the Union Budget 2022 that mainly focus on the 5G rollout in the country and accessibility of e-services in rural areas via the BharatNet project.

smartphone-5g

Image: Pixabay

During the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made two major announcements regarding the telecom sector that mainly focus on the 5G rollout in the country and accessibility of e-services in rural areas. Here are announcements related to the telecom sector that you should not miss: Also Read - Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

5G in India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the auction of the 5G spectrum will take place in 2022. The 5G services are announced to be available in the country by FY 2022-23. “Telecommunications in general and 5G technology, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022  to facilitate the roll out of the 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers.”, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech. Also Read - Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

A PLI scheme for 5G services has also been announced today. As per the official statement, “A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as a part of the production linked in central scheme.”

 BharatNet broadband

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a step to make the internet more affordable and accessible for residents in remote and rural areas. As per her statement, “To enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, five percent of annual collections under the universal service obligations fund will be located. This will promote R&D and commercialisation of technologies and solutions.”

She further announced that contracts for laying optical fiber in all villages including remote areas will be rewarded under “the BharatNET project through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in 2022-23”. The completion is expected in 2025, she added. The government will also take measures to enable better and more efficient use of optical fiber.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 1:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2022 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
Telecom
Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

News

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

News

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Related Topics

Related Stories

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced

Telecom

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

News

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format
Vivo to launch Vivo T1 5G, first phone of T-series, on February 9

Mobiles

Vivo to launch Vivo T1 5G, first phone of T-series, on February 9
What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Features

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Union Budget 2022: इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल्स के लिए बनेंगे बैटरी स्वैपिंग स्टेशन और स्पेशल मोबिलिटी जोन

बजट 2022 में डिजिटल इंडिया पर जोर, Digital Rupee, 5G रोल आउट, ई-पासपोर्ट समेत कई बड़ी घोषणाएं

Economic Survey of India: भारत में कई गुना बढ़ गया डेटा का यूज, 6.93 लाख लगे मोबाइल टावर

Garena Free Fire में आ गया Season 45 Elite Pass, फ्री मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड और बंडल

BSNL से लेकर Jio तक, ये हैं 3300GB डेटा, अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉलिंग और हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट वाले सस्ते और बेस्ट ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Electric Vehicle
Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023

News

Union Budget 2022: e-passports with embedded chip to roll out in 2022 - 2023
Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts

News

Union Budget 2022: Govt to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts
Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

News

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game
Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers