Vi is offering a special Diwali Bonanza offer to its customers in Gujarat. On select packs, Vi users will get an additional 50GB to 75GB of data for free. This benefit is applicable only if the users recharge between October 18 to October 31 this year. Also Read - Major cities in Odisha to get 5G by March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

There are three Diwali packs that will offer this benefit. Apart from the additional data, users recharging will also get weekend data rollover and free Vi Movies and TV app subscription. Also Read - Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services in India: What this means for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

Vi Half Yearly Diwali Pack

The new half-yearly pack (180 days) costing Rs 1,449 will offer truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB data per day. Additionally, users will get 50GB of extra data for 180 days. This pack will support weekend data rollover and allow users to watch movies and TV shows for free. Also Read - How to activate 5G network on your smartphone

Vi Annual Diwali Pack

There’s a Diwali pack that costs Rs 2,899 and offers truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB data per day for 365 days. Those who recharge this pack will get 75GB of extra data for free which will be valid for 365 days. This pack also supports weekend data rollover and Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Annual Diwali Pack with Hotstar

This is the third special Diwali pack costing Rs 3,099. It will offer truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day for 365 days. Additionally, users will get 75 GB of free data for 365 days. This pack also comes with 1 year of Disney+ Hostar mobile subscription.

Again, weekend data rollover is also supported for this pack.

It is worth noting that these packs are only for users in Gujarat. Also, buyers have to recharge these packs between October 18 to October 21 to get the additional data benefits.

In related news, Vi is also stepping foot in the 5G sector as it announced that it will offer 5G soon. However, no exact timeline has been offered to the customers yet.