Vi blocks nearly 8,000 SIM cards after Madhya Pradesh Police issues notice

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh cyber police instructed several telecom companies to block SIM cards issued on fake identity proofs. As a result, Vodafone-Idea blocked nearly 8,000 SIM cards issued on fake identities. Also Read - WhatsApp features you should look out for: Language change, message reactions and more

“The number used by the fraudsters was issued by a telecom company based on an identity document of a different person. Later, eight people were found to be involved in issuing the SIM card to those involved in the crime,” Gwalior cyber zone Superintendent of Police Sudhir Agrawal said. Also Read - Twitter now lets you create GIFs using your iPhone’s camera: How to use it

A person was duped for Rs 1.75 lakh in the lure of buying a car through an advertisement in 2020. The Gwalior unit of Cyber ​​Cell started the investigation and found that the fraudsters’ number was issued in someone else’s name. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on April 7

It was later learned that eight people involved in the crime helped the fraudster to get the SIM card. Agarwal said that this is the first time in the country that many SIM cards have been blocked. Other companies are also re-verifying the numbers to block these SIM cards.

The cyber police found that the fraudsters used 20 different numbers to cheat. Additionally, the police took legal action in issuing fake SIM cards over one year. After investigation, the cyber unit served notices to all telecom companies, including Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, and BSNL, to verify the users of these numbers. The investigation resulted in Vodafone-Idea blocking 7,948 SIM cards.

“It is probably for the first time in the country that a telecom company has blocked so many numbers to save innocent people from getting duped by fraudsters,” Agrawal claimed.

To recall, the Vodafone-Idea has been refused relief by the Telecom Tribunal (TDSAT) in the pre-activated SIM card fraud case. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.9 crore.