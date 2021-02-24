Vodafone has reportedly expanded its Wi-Fi calling services in the Delhi circle. As per the Telecom Talk report, the Vi Wi-Fi calling service is currently compatible with smartphones from OnePlus and Xiaomi. Also Read - Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet with Pay Per View services

The telecom operator introduced the Wi-Fi Calling service in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kolkata last year. The service basically allows subscribers to make and receive voice calls on a WiFi network instead of using the existing mobile network. The telco is said to be planning to roll out Wi-Fi calling to all its subscribers in a phased manner. Telecom Talk reports that Vi WiFi calling service is now available across five circles including Delhi, and it will be expanded to other telecom circles in the coming months. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea (Vi) now offers high-speed unlimited night data with Rs 249 and above plans

In a separate report, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has reportedly begun offering 3GB daily data with prepaid recharge plans of Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599. The upgrade is not visible in the Delhi circle, however, Telecom Talk reports that the telecom operator is providing the 3GB data offer to select users in circles including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka circle. These three plans usually offer 1.5GB 4G data per day to customers. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Top prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

To recall, Vodafone-Idea introduced a “binge all night offer” last week. The offer valid for prepaid plans of Rs 249 and above brings free unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM. The Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan and above already include the weekend data rollover facility, meaning the unused data will be carried forward to the weekend.

“Consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the Youth, indicate higher data consumption during night.[].. The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network,” Vodafone cited during the ‘binge all night offer’ launch.

While subscribers are believed to spend more time-consuming content at night, Vodafone-Idea brought this offer for users with no restrictions on data so that they can browse and download a wide range of content from their favourite OTT platforms. While Vi’s latest move is likely meant to arch its rivals, the new high-speed unlimited data at night will certainly benefit heavy internet users.