Vi expands WiFi calling to Apple iPhones with iOS 14.5: How to enable, check if your iPhone is eligible

Vi, previously Vodafone-Idea, telecom giant has expanded voice over Wi-Fi calling service to Apple iPhones in India. Vi is already offering Wi-Fi calling option for select Android smartphones by Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

The telecom giant has announced that iPhones running on the latest iOS 14.5 software version, release a week ago, will be able to use Wi-Fi calling service from now on.

WiFi calling will help iPhone users make and receive voice calls on a Wi-Fi network instead of using the existing cellular network. This feature is best to use in areas with bad cellular reception.

It should be noted that the Vi WiFi calling service is available only in select regions. As per the Vi official website, the service is currently available in Maharashtra and Goa, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Check supported iPhone models

-iPhone 6s Plus

-iPhone 7

-iPhone 7 Plus

-iPhone 8

-iPhone 8 Plus

-iPhone X

-iPhone XR

-iPhone XS

-iPhone XS Max

-iPhone 11

-iPhone 11 Pro

-iPhone 11 Pro Max

-iPhone 12

-iPhone 12 Pro

-iPhone 12 Mini

-iPhone 12 Pro Max

-iPhone SE

How to enable Vi WiFi calling on iPhone

-To use the WiFi calling feature, you require a Wi-Fi connection, WiFi calling supported iPhone (check the list above), and an active 4G SIM card.

-Then upgrade your iPhone OS to the latest version iOS 14.5 release just a few days ago.

-Go to Settings menu > Phone > and enable WiFi-calling option.