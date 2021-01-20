comscore Vi extends weekend data rollover offer to April 17 | BGR India
Vi extends weekend data rollover offer to April 17 for prepaid users

Plans that come bundled with the weekend data rollover offer include Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 595, Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595 plans.

The weekend data rollover system was introduced back in October for all Vi prepaid customers. (Image: Vi)

Vi earlier known as Vodafone Idea has announced that it is extending its weekend data rollover offer from January 17 to April 17. The extended time frame can be found inside of the terms and conditions of the plans that include this offer. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best plans with 2GB data and unlimited calls

To recall, the weekend data rollover system was introduced back in October for all Vi prepaid customers. Under this offer the company allowed its customers to carry forward their daily unused data to the weekend. This would provide users with a second chance to consume the wasted data from their daily quota over the weekend. Also Read - Vodafone Idea (Vi) double data offer: Three prepaid plans with major data benefits

Plans that come bundled with the weekend data rollover offer include Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 595, Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595 plans. Apart from the Weekend data rollover offer, these plans also come with either a double data offer, 5GB extra data or a one year complementary subscription to Zee5. All of these plans can be recharged from the Vi website, and other online recharge portals. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

Under the weekend data rollover offer, Vi would compile all of the unused data between Monday 0000 hours to Friday 2400 hours, and make it available to users between Saturday 0000 hours and Sunday 2400 hours. After which the remaining unused data will be reset. This would provide customers with additional data over the weekend, which is when most consume a lot of data.

In related news, Vi has been offering 50GB additional data to select customers recharging with the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan. The plan usually offers customers 24GB of high speed data along with 3,600 SMSes, unlimited calling benefits, and access to Vi Movies and TV app for 365 days. The additional data benefit brings up the total data offered under the plan from 24GB to 74GB.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: January 20, 2021 10:38 PM IST

