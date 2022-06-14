comscore Vi launches add-on plan with SonyLIV Premium subscription for postpaid users
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vi Launches Add On Plan With Sonyliv Premium Subscription For Postpaid Users Check Details
News

Vi launches add-on plan with SonyLIV Premium subscription for postpaid users: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone Idea has introduced an add-on plan with SonyLIV Premium subscription for its postpaid users. This new plan costs Rs 100.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea, commonly known as Vi, on Tuesday announced a new add-on plan for its postpaid customers. The company introduced a new add-on plan worth Rs 100 for its postpaid subscribers. This new add-on plan offers a 30-day access to SonyLIV Premium content to the subscribers. In addition to this, the newly introduced Rs 100 add-on plan also provides 10GB of free data to the subscribers. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

Vodafone Idea says that this add-on plan comes with a validity of 30 days and the value of the add-on plan gets added to the user’s postpaid bill at the end of their monthly cycle. The telecom provider also said that with this add-on plan, it’s postpaid users will also be able to watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both their smartphones and TVs. Also Read - Travelling abroad? Vi has launched new international packs with data, voice calling benefits

“From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age groups and interests,” the company said in a post. Also Read - Vi announces a Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

What else?

It is worth noting that the add-post postpaid plan worth Rs 100 comes just days after the company introduced a similar plan for its prepaid subscribers. To give you a quick recap, the telecom operator introduced an add-on plan worth Rs 82 for its prepaid subscribers last month.

This add-on plan, in addition to offering SonyLIV Premium subscription also offers 4GB of data and comes with a validity of 14 days. The SonyLIV Premium subscription that is included in this add-on plan, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 28 days and it is restricted to mobile devices.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea’s Rs 82 add-on prepaid plan offers access to Vi’s content library, which includes access to Vi Movies & TV within the Vi app. The Vi Movies & TV app has over 450 live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps among other things.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 2:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India
Laptops
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India
Google Chrome users at risk, here's what you need to do right away

News

Google Chrome users at risk, here's what you need to do right away

Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online

News

Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online

Telegram founder criticises Apple: Here s why

News

Telegram founder criticises Apple: Here s why

Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year

News

Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 laptops launched in India

Google Chrome users at risk, here's what you need to do right away

Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online

Telegram founder criticises Apple: Here s why

Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

News

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

News

Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video
How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999