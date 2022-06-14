Vodafone Idea, commonly known as Vi, on Tuesday announced a new add-on plan for its postpaid customers. The company introduced a new add-on plan worth Rs 100 for its postpaid subscribers. This new add-on plan offers a 30-day access to SonyLIV Premium content to the subscribers. In addition to this, the newly introduced Rs 100 add-on plan also provides 10GB of free data to the subscribers. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

Vodafone Idea says that this add-on plan comes with a validity of 30 days and the value of the add-on plan gets added to the user’s postpaid bill at the end of their monthly cycle. The telecom provider also said that with this add-on plan, it’s postpaid users will also be able to watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both their smartphones and TVs. Also Read - Travelling abroad? Vi has launched new international packs with data, voice calling benefits

“From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age groups and interests,” the company said in a post. Also Read - Vi announces a Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

What else?

It is worth noting that the add-post postpaid plan worth Rs 100 comes just days after the company introduced a similar plan for its prepaid subscribers. To give you a quick recap, the telecom operator introduced an add-on plan worth Rs 82 for its prepaid subscribers last month.

This add-on plan, in addition to offering SonyLIV Premium subscription also offers 4GB of data and comes with a validity of 14 days. The SonyLIV Premium subscription that is included in this add-on plan, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 28 days and it is restricted to mobile devices.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea’s Rs 82 add-on prepaid plan offers access to Vi’s content library, which includes access to Vi Movies & TV within the Vi app. The Vi Movies & TV app has over 450 live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps among other things.