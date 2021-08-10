Vodafone-Idea (now known as Vi) launches two new RedX Family plans worth Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299. The telecom operator said, with these new RedX Family plans, Vi aims to target families with high data consumption due to work from home, online schooling, entertainment and online socializing. These new RedX Family plans are “designed to cater to their needs offering unlimited data for all members, entertainment and travel benefits – all under a single bill.” Also Read - Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan now offers 4GB daily data, free one-year Zee5 subscription, and much more

New Vi RedX Family plans priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299 allow users to add up to three and five family members, respectively. Both these plans offer several benefits including unlimited 4G data on every connection, access to OTT platforms, benefits related to travel and much more. Also Read - Best Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans under Rs 100: List of plans, unlimited data, voice calls, more

Vi RedX plans at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299

Under these work from home plans, the primary member can avail membership of OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with VIP access to Vi Movies & TV. These plans also provide a complimentary International Roaming package for seven days worth Rs 2,999 and special ISD rates to 14 countries including US, UK, Middle East, among others. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 prepaid plans compared: Data, calls, and other benefits

The primary members can avail free lounge access four times a year including one international lounge and access to premium customer service.

Check new RedX Family plans details

Monthly Rental Rs 1699 Rs 2299 # of lines 3 members 5 members Data Unlimited 4G Data on all connections Voice Unlimited Voice Call anywhere in India (on Primary & Secondary number) Primary Member Annual Netflix Subscription (renewable every year) 1 year Amazon Prime subscription 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription VIP Access to Vi Movies & TV (on Primary & Secondary number) Zee5 Premium – Watch on Vi Movies & TV International Roaming Pack for 7 days’ worth Rs. 2999 Airport lounge 4 times/year including 1 international Special ISD rates to 14 countries

Commenting on the launch of these RedX plans, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said, “We are excited to launch our flagship and exclusive ‘RedX Family’ proposition for our Vi family. This plan is truly a differentiator as it offers great value to our customers and further strengthens our postpaid proposition. It is designed to be highly cost-effective, convenient and provides a great value added postpaid experience. We are confident that Vi RedX Family will become the preferred choice for families as they avail more and more digital services.”