Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video benefits

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vi (previously Vodafone Idea) has revamped its postpaid plans to offer better benefits, including mostly OTT subscriptions. Vi is calling the new plans, Vi Max and they are meant to replace the company’s RedX plans that were recently discontinued. The prices of the new Vi Max plans start at an unconventional price of Rs 401, whereas Airtel’s and Jio’s postpaid plans start at Rs 399. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you aren't getting network

With the new Vi Max plans, Vi is claiming to offer “more data, more OTT entertainment, and priority customer service.” Vi is also bundling higher data and SMS quota than what you get under Airtel’s and Jio’s postpaid plans. The company also says the new postpaid plans will give users better control over the billing of their services. Also Read - Vodafone Idea quietly removes RedX plans from its portfolio: Check details

There are four Vi Max plans, ranging from Rs 401 and Rs 1,101. While all plans offer you unlimited calling, national roaming, and monthly SMS quota, other benefits such as a subscription to OTT services vary according to the price. A higher postpaid plan offers higher benefits. For instance, a base tier costing Rs 401 does not come with a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, but you still get 12 months of Sony LIV Premium membership. There is also the facility to carry forward unused data from one billing cycle to the next. Also Read - Vi announces Diwali Bonanza offer for Vi users in Gujarat: Up to 75GB free data on select packs

Here are all the Vi Max postpaid plans:

Vi Rs 401 plan

You get 50GB of monthly data (30 days) with a rollover facility for 200GB, meaning you can have up to 250GB in a month. But if you browse the internet or stream your favourite movie between 12 am and 6 am, no data will be consumed from your quota. Vi is also offering 3000 SMS per month under this plan, possibly with a daily cap of 100 SMS. Coming to extra benefits, you get a 12-month subscription worth Rs 599 for Sony LIV, access to the Vi Movies & TV app, 6 months of ad-free access to Hungama Music inside the Vi app, and access to over 1,000 games in the Vi app.

Buying this plan online, i.e., if you buy it from the Vi website or the app, you get an extra 50GB in the first billing cycle.

Vi Rs 501 plan

The Rs 501 plan takes the data benefits up to 90GB for a billing cycle, along with a 200GB rollover facility. You can accumulate up to 290GB in a cycle. With unlimited calling, the Vi Max Rs 501 plan also offers unlimited data between 12 am and 6 am. You also get 3000 SMS per month. The additional benefits include 6 months of free Amazon Prime Video membership, one year of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription of the Rs 499 plan, 6 months of ad-free access to Hungama Music and over 1,000 games in the Vi app.

Vi Rs 701 plan

If you subscribe to the Rs 701 plan, Vi will remove the data cap, giving you unlimited data for the entire billing cycle. The plan comes with unlimited calling and a 3000 SMS per month benefit. Subscribers get 6 months of free Amazon Prime subscription and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription that costs Rs 899 monthly. Vi is also offering full digital access to The Wall Street Journal for a year with this plan. The 6-month ad-free Hungama Music benefit and access to over 1,000 games are also a part of the plan.

Vi Rs 1,101 plan

Vi is calling this plan a RedX plan, which is strange considering the company recently killed the entire RedX portfolio. Anyway, subscribers of this plan get unlimited data, unlimited calling, and 3000 SMS per month. There are also free subscriptions to Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar’s Super plan for one year, and Sony LIV for 12 months. There are more additional benefits, such as access to international and domestic airport lounges up to 4 times per year, and a 7-day international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999. Subscribers also get a 6-10 percent discount on booking, up to Rs 2,000 off on flights, and Rs 5,000 off on hotels using MakeMyTrip. And Vi is also bundling a year’s subscription to The Wall Street Journal, ad-free Hungama Music, and access to over 1,000 games with 5 gold games inside the Vi app.