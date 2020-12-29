comscore Vi Rs 1,499 prepaid plan 50GB additional data: Comparison with Jio, Airtel
Vi (Vodafone Idea) is offering 50GB of additional data to select prepaid customers opting for the Rs 1,499 plan. How does it compare with Jio, Airtel plans.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has reportedly started offering 50GB of additional high-speed data to select prepaid customers opting for the Rs 1,499 plan. The plan usually offers 24GB of high-speed data. However, now they will get a total of 74GB of high-speed data. Apart from the data benefit, the plan offers 3,600 total SMSes, unlimited voice calling benefits, and access to the Vi Movies and TV app. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Also Read - Best prepaid plans under Rs 200: Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea

According to a report by OnlyTech, the additional data is being offered to select users only via the Vi app. However, some customers are also reporting that the company is informing its customers about the new offer through an SMS message. Also Read - Airtel Xstream subscription now available for non-Airtel users at Rs 49 per month

Some users have taken to Twitter to state that the offer is being communicated through the Vi app. However, the company is not bundling the additional 50GB of high-speed data on recharge. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

Vi Rs 1,499 prepaid plan: Comparison

Vi Rs 1,499 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 plan

The closest prepaid plan Reliance Jio has to offer to the Rs 1,499 plan from Vi is Rs 2,121 prepaid plan. Under this plan, the company offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 12,000 FUP calling minutes, 100 daily SMSes and access to the company’s online suite of apps. It also comes with a validity of 365 days.

Vi Rs 1,499 plan vs Airtel Rs 1,498 plan

Airtel has a similar offering to Vi at just Re 1 less. Under its Rs 1,498 prepaid plan, the company offers its customers 24GB of high-speed data with no additional data benefits. Apart from this, the company provides its customers with unlimited calling benefits, 3,600 complimentary SMSes, access to the Airtel Xstream service, access to Wynk Music, free hellotunes, free online courses on Upskill and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 9:52 AM IST

Best Sellers