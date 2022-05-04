comscore Looking for an affordable Vodafone Idea prepaid plan? Here are your options
Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and more benefits for under Rs 300

Vodafone Idea offers four great prepaid plans for under Rs 300. Here's a complete list:

Telecom operators have increased the pricing for their mobile plans. If you are a Vodafone Idea user and looking to buy an affordable plan, here’s a list of prepaid plans for under Rs 300 offered by Vodafone Idea in India. These prepaid plans offer benefits like free subscriptions for Vi Movies, Disney+ Hotstar and so on. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces 5 new prepaid plans in India starting at Rs 29: Know details

Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 300

Rs 98 plan: The Rs 98 Vi recharge plan offers 200MB of mobile data, unlimited voice calls and offers a 15-day validity. Notably, this plan does not offer any outgoing SMS. Once, you have exhausted the 200MB data, you will have to recharge it at 50p/MB. Also Read - Vodafone Idea launches Vi Jobs and Education in Vi App

Rs 195 plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited free voice calls, 2GB high-speed data and 300 free SMS. It offers a validity of 31 days and offers free access to Vi movies and TV subscription services. Once the given 2GB of mobile data is exhausted, users will be charged 50p/MB. On the other hand, buyers will be charged Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD once they are done with their free 300 SMS. Also Read - Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

Rs 239 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 239 prepaid plan offers 1GB daily data, 100 SMS per day along with unlimited voice calling. This plan offers 24 days of validity. Additionally, the plan also offers a free subscription for Vi Movies, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Rs 299 plan: This plan offers 1.5 GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. The prepaid plan also offers free night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am. You will also get access to Vi Movies and TV Classic. Once the daily data and SMS limit is exhausted, data speed will be reduced up to 64Kbps and Re 1 local Re 1.5 STD per SMS will be charged. It comes with 28 days of validity.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 4:09 PM IST

