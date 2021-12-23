Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

While leading telcos Airtel, Jio silently removed some of the popular prepaid plans that offered free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Now Vi (Vodafone-Idea) seems to have followed suit. Also Read - Airtel takes on Jio, brings new prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed daily data, 77 days validity

The TSP has discontinued two prepaid plans that offered free access to Disney+ Hotstar. These plans amounted to Rs 601 and Rs 701. Besides one year access to Disney+ Hotstar, the Rs 601 prepaid plan included 75GB of data, voice call, SMS benefits for 56 days. The Rs 701 prepaid plan bundled 3GB of high-speed daily, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 free SMS per day with a validity of 56 days.

While the reason for the discontinuity of these prepaid plans remains unknown, the Vi app and website lists only the following plans that include the OTT benefits. Here's the list

Vi Rs 501 prepaid plan

This prepaid pack from Vi offers a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 100GB high-speed data, unlimited talk time for a validity of 28 days. On recharge via Vi mobile app can get grab an additional 16GB of data, Binge all night offer, along with Vi Hero unlimited, and free access to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 901 prepaid plan

This Vi prepaid recharge pack Disney+ Hotstar benefits along with 300GB data, unlimited calling benefits for a validity of 70 days. Similar to the Rs 501 plan, this pack bundles an extra 48GB of data if you recharge via the mobile app, weekend data rollover, and unlimited data benefit from 12 AM to 6 AM.

Rs 3099 prepaid plan

Last and the expensive prepaid plan on the list, the Rs 3099 plan includes 1.5GB daily data benefit, unlimited calls, weekend roll over, and binge all night offer, in addition to a free Disney Plus subscription.