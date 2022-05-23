Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out a new add-on pack for its users that is priced at Rs 151 in India. This prepaid plan offers OTT benefits and other data benefits. This plan will give you access to Disney Plus Hotstar for free. Here are the other details of this newly launched Vi prepaid plan. Also Read - Vi launches Hero Unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited night time data: Check all plans

Vi launches prepaid plan with Disney Plus Hotstar access

The new Vi add-on plan offers three months of free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, which is good news for all the IPL cricket fans. Additionally, it also offers a total of 8GB of data with a validity of 30 days. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces new Rs 82 add-on pack for prepaid users: Check details

Vi add-on plan with SonyLIV

Vi recently launched an add-on plan that offers SonyLIV access. The newly introduced Rs 82 prepaid add-on plan comes with a validity of 14 days and it offers 4GB of data. In addition to this, the Rs 82 prepaid plan offers a SonyLIV premium subscription that is valid for 28 days, a time period that is much longer than the validity of this plan. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and more benefits for under Rs 300

For the unversed, Vi has also launched three new Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plans for users across different circles in India. The 299 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 1.5GB of data per day as well as other benefits like unlimited voice calls and 100 text messages a day. The users will stand to benefit from the nighttime feature, where users will get unlimited data in the period between 12 AM to 6 AM. Vi is also offering 2GB monthly backup data for every time you exhaust your daily limit.

The Rs 479 plan comes with a validity of 56 days and offers benefits like 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 719 plan offers all the same benefits that the above-mentioned two plans offer. However, this plan provides validity of 84 days. They will be eligible for the same 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.