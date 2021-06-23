Vodafone Idea, popularly called Vi, has launched a new prepaid plan in India. The Rs 447 plan offers users a number of benefits. The USP of the plan is no daily limit of data, allowing them to use the data as they want during the entire validity period. Also Read - Jio maintains lead in 4G download speed, Vi in upload in May: TRAI

The new Vi plan competes with the likes of the recently launched Jio Rs 447 Freedom plan and Airtel’s Rs 456 plan that also don’t levy daily data limits. Also Read - Vi (Vodafone Idea) is now focusing on growing broadband business with You Broadband

Vi Rs 447 prepaid plan benefits, validity and more

The new Vi Rs 447 prepaid plan provides subscribers with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSs a day, and 50GB of 4G data that can be used without any limit. The plan comes with a validity of 60 days. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best work from home prepaid plans during COVID-19 lockdown

In addition to the common benefits, the pack also offers people free access to Vi Movies and TV app for them to watch a plethora of movies and shows.

The plan can be purchased via the Vi website, app, and even through offline channels.

A look at the Jio, Airtel plans

Reliance Jio has recently introduced five prepaid Freedom plans (Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397) that removes the daily data limit. Among them, the one that competes with the new Vi plan is the one that is priced the same.

It offers the same benefits as the Vi Rs 447 plan. Except, there are added benefits of free access to the Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCould.

As for the Airtel plan, it is priced slightly higher than the other two plans. But, nothing to worry about. It also follows the same rule of no daily data limit. It also provides with the same 50GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSs/day for a validity of 60 days.

The differentiating benetits include a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and cashback on FASTag.