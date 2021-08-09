comscore Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan now offers 4GB data daily, free Zee5 premium subscription
News

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan now offers 4GB data daily, free Zee5 premium subscription

Telecom

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan has been revamped and now offers double data, free Zee5 subscription plan and much more. Check out validity, data and calling benefits, and other details.

Vi-vodafone-idea

Vi Rs 449 is among the most popular prepaid plans available in the country currently. Formerly known as Vodafone-Idea, the telecom operator is now offering double data and other additional benefits under its existing Rs 449 prepaid plan. Also Read - Best Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans under Rs 100: List of plans, unlimited data, voice calls, more

The telecom operator has revamped the popular prepaid plan to offer more for the same price. The revamped prepaid plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk website. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 prepaid plans compared: Data, calls, and other benefits

Vi Rs 449 plan revamped

The new benefits are all listed on the official website as well as on the official Vi app available on both App store as well as Google Play store. As per the banner shown on the website, under Rs Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan, users were previously offered 2GB data daily. The revamp has doubled the daily data benefit to 4GB. This surely makes the prepaid plan one of the best if you are working from home or your children are attending their classes online. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Business Plans with up to 100GB data announced for corporate users

In addition, the Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan now also offers free Zee5 OTT subscription plan for one year. The addition of the Zee5 subscription free of cost is surely to lure customers to opt for the plan.

The revamped Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan also offers free night data from 12am to 6am, weekend data rollover option, and access to Vi Movies & TV app subscription. Just like before, the Vi Rs. 449 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefit to all networks and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Vi Rs 267 plan launched

Vi recently introduced another prepaid plan worth Rs 267. The prepaid plan has been listed on the official Vodafone website as well as app. Under the Rs 267 prepaid plan, Vi users get 25GB data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day and all of it with a validity of 30 days. Similar to most of other Vi prepaid plans, this one too provides access to Vi Movies and TV app.

  Published Date: August 9, 2021 4:48 PM IST

